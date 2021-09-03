Zionfelix has spoken about the birth of his first child with his girlfirend Minalyn

In a post on Instagram, the excited father has described 2021 as the best ever year for him

The celebrity blogger also shared more beautiful baby bump photos of Minalyn

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, known in private life as Felix Adomako Mensah, has spoken on the birth of his first child with his girlfriend, Mina Lawal a.k.a. Minalyn.

Reports emerged in the media that Minalyn had delivered a baby girl for Zionfelix. The reports had been encouraged by an Instagram account opened in the name of the newly-born baby.

Mina who is popularly known as Minalyn confirmed the news of her childbirth on Friday, September 2, 2021, by sharing baby bump photos.

Zionfelix and Minalyn confirm birth of their daughter Photo source: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page after Minalyn's photos, Zionfelix indicated that the year 2021 has been his best ever because he has become a father for the first time.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He also thanked God for blessing him with a princess through Minalyn.

"Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it's such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess"

Reactions

Zionfelix's post has got many of his followers to send their congratulatory messages too him.

ameyaw112 said:

"Congrats. Welcome princess Pam."

elikemkumordzie said:

"Congratulations bro. Now father that sh** outta Fatherhood. Its the best feeling ever to be more focused because you have baby at home waiting for Daddy to get back. ❤️❤️. Good luck."

prayetietia said:

"Congratulations bro. May you through this beautiful princess enjoy eternal happiness."

Pregnancy rumours

A few months ago, rumours were rife on social media that Zionfelix and Minalyn were expecting a child.

The rumours had come on the heels of videos of the blogger, in what looked like a traditional marriage ceremony, with another lady.

Zionfelix's Italy borga delivers

Meanwhile, reports emerging on social media indicate that Erica Amoa, the Italy-based girlfriend of celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, has also given birth.

Details are sketchy and it is not known exactly when Erica gave birth, but YEN.com.gh has sighted an Instagram account for the baby.

The account is in the name of Felix Adomako Jnr and also has flags suggesting that the boy is based in Ghana, Italy, and the UK.

Source: Yen.com.gh