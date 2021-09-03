Emerson Royal has opened up on how unhappy he was when he discovered he was to be sold by Barcelona

Emerson Royal who joined Tottenham on transfer deadline day has called claimed he never wanted to leave the club but was kicked out, Sport Bible, Marca.

Spurs paid £26million for the exciting right-back who graduated from La Blaugrana academy and spent last season on loan at Real Betis.

The 22-year-old has played in the first three matches for Ronald Koeman's men this season and was in the starting XI for Real Sociedad.

Newly-signed Tottenham star Emerson Royal claims he was kicked out by Barcelona shortly after returning from a loan deal.

However, after the 2-1 win at Getafe royal was sold to Nuno Spirit Santo's side in a are against time deal.

Spurs were happy to announce their new boy on social media as they terminated Serge Aurier's contract who is now a free agent.

Royal's ordeal

Surprisingly, Royal who is supposed to be excited about playing in the Premier League let the cat out of the bag in his interview with Marca.

"When I arrived I was sure that Barcelona did not want to sell me, but seeing what (happened) in the past it is clear to me that when they signed me they already had the idea of selling me in mind.

"I thought the club wanted me to stay.

"I played on Sunday as a starter, the next day I woke up and went to train quietly.

"There I already began to see that a lot of things were coming out; that Tottenham were talking to Barcelona, that they had almost done it... I didn't understand anything about what was happening because I didn't know anything.

"In the afternoon the club called me to go to the Ciudad Deportiva because they wanted to talk to me and there I already found out that they wanted to sell me.

"They began to tell me that the club's situation was not good, that it was going through a difficult time and that it was better for them to sell.

"I told them my intention was to stay because I had the illusion of playing here and contributing things to Barcelona.

