Renowned TikToker Deaconess Abokomah moved many to tears as he shared a heartfelt testimony about his experience with Alpha Hour, a popular online prayer movement.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In an emotional video, he recounted how the prayers impacted his life, leaving viewers inspired.

Deaconess Abokomah shares Alpha Hour testimony. Image source: Deaconess Abokomah

Source: Instagram

The young man who was previously battling ill health stated that prayers on Alpha Hour contributed immensely to his successful surgery. He got emotional as he shared his story on Stacy Amoateng's Restoration.

"Before my surgery, I did not joke with Alpha Hour. I quite remember during one episode, he just said that someone had something, and then I saw that it was me.

"During the surgery, he was praying for operation, that someone has something here, but that day, I didn't pray on the Altar. So my friends told me that my case had been mentioned on Alpha Hour, then I told myself God has already done it," he said.

He further shared how Alpha Hour gave him a financial breakthrough, recounting that he got fed up at a point and cried unto the Lord to rescue him from his financial difficulties and the Lord answered him.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh