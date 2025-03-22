Ghanaian businessman Yaw Amponsah Marfo, popularly known as Agya Wiase, has honoured the memory of his late wife

The wealthy transport operated renamed the Sepe Church of Pentecost to celebrate his late wife in Sepe

The Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene and other dignitaries were present during the event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian businessman and chief executive officer of Yesu Dea Transport, Yaw Amponsah Marfo, widely known as Agya Wiase, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the memory of his late wife, Madame Emelia Amponsah Marfo.

In honour of the first anniversary of her passing, he has officially renamed the Sepe Central branch of the Pentecost Church, reflecting his deep respect and love for her.

Businessman Agya Wiase renames a Church after his late wife. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

During the commemorative ceremony, Agya Wiase donned a stylish white ensemble, symbolizing purity and remembrance.

He was accompanied by his children and other close family members, all of whom gathered to celebrate Madame Emelia's impactful life and legacy.

The event served not only as a tribute but also as a moment of reflection for the family and the community, highlighting Madame Emelia's contributions to both her family and the church.

Agya Wiase renames the Church of Pentecost

Some social media users have commented on the video that popular blogger Zionfelix posted on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

akwesi_bona10

"He renamed?? Really?."

ghartey18

"I don’t blame them I blame our bloggers sometimes, is this news ? How is this gonna benefit us?."

altruistic_black

"Adɛn asɔre no yɛ ne dea?."

maame_abena_timah

"The caption isn’t right. The church renames the building in memory of his late wife. Mr. Amponsah Marfo and his wife(late) and family contributed immensely to the construction of the building. May God continue to bless them."

Officials

"Hmmmmmmmmmmm who controls the church."

akwesi_bona10

"He renamed?? Really?."

joe_crat

"Money over religion."

fatherluke14

"Is it a new built church or what?."

_missyboss

"He bought the church you mean?."

quophi_king

"The church was renamed after his late wife."

Dr Frank Amoakohene delivers a speech

The Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene supported the family and addressed the congregants on behalf of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama.

Dr Frank Amoakohene thanked Agya Wiase for his contributions to society through various developmental projects and donations.

He looked dapper in an elegant white ensemble and classy black leather shoes to the event.

The video of Dr Frank Amoakohene's speech is below:

Church of Pentecost honours Agya Wiase

The leader at the Sepe Church of Pentecost honoured Agya Wiase for buying a brand-new car for the UCC student who can't sit.

The beautiful video is below:

Chief builds new police station

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Nkosuohene of the Akyem-Osiem traditional territory, Dr. Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, who has given the Ghana Police Service a new facility.

The police facility was provided to improve security in the historic Akyem-Osiem region, the chief said.

On Friday, February 12, 2025, the new facility was publicly opened in a lively event that included several chiefs and police representatives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh