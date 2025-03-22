Jordan Ayew began his reign as captain of the Black Stars after leading the team to an emphatic win against Chad

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is yet to confirm who is the deputy captain despite reports that Alexander Djiku deputises Ayew

Thomas Partey was stripped off the captaincy before the games against Chad and Madagascar on Friday

The game between the Black Stars and Chad was not without a moment of controversy after captain Jordan Ayew was left confused over who takes over the captaincy following his removal from the game.

Ayew was appointed the captain of the Black Stars before the games against Chad and Madagascar in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Leicester City striker began his reign as permanent captain of the team with an emphatic victory against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

The experienced forward scored and delivered an assist in the 5-0 win as Ghana reclaimed top spot in Group I.

Ayew was replaced in the 80th minute by young forward Jerry Afriyie and while going off, the 33-year-old was spotted handing over his armband to Thomas Partey, who looked reluctant in taking over the role as Alexander Djiku approached.

The moment left a confusing sight but eventually Partey took over before he was also replaced in the game. He then handed over to Mohammed Kudus.

Prior to the game, it was reported that Ayew will be the captain with Alexander Djiku deputising the former Marseille man.

However, it looked that the assistant captaincy role has not been sorted.

Otto Addo reacts to the moment

During the post-match presser, Addo was asked about the bizarre moment during the big win over Chad. The coach denied any misunderstanding over who takes over from Ayew when he is not on the pitch.

According Addo, everything was clear.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA website:

"So, after Jordan left, somebody took it, after Thomas left, somebody took it. So, everything is clear."

The German-trained coach also explained the leadership responsibility in the team as the Black Stars continue their quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"So, first of all, I think it's good if players want to score. In my life, I also saw different situations where nobody wants to go there. So, it's good that they want to score, they want to do something. I think we don't have to exaggerate these situations. This is normal in football," he added.

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco to face Madagascar in their next match in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday.

Partey reaches new milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey marked his 50th Ghana appearance in style as the Black Stars recorded a resounding victory over Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old lasted 81 minutes and was one of Ghana's best players on the pitch, playing a commanding role in the heart of midfield.

He was replaced by youngster Lawrence Agyekum, who was making his debut for the Black Stars.

