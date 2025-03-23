Political commentator Appiah Stadium was overjoyed when he met Nigerian musician Davido for the first time

He interacted with the Nigerian superstar in Twi with a spice of English which excited many Ghanaians

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who watched the beautiful interaction between Appiah Staidum and Davido

Political commentator, Appiah Stadium, went viral after meeting multiple award-winning Nigerian musician Davido for the first time on March 22, 2025, the same day he landed in Ghana.

Appiah Stadium meets Davido

Videos posted by famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku on his Instagram page showed Appiah Stadium alighting from a taxi and walking briskly towards Davido's vehicle.

In the video, he said he wanted to exchange pleasantries with the Nigerian musician and to greet him. He asked around for which car Davido was seated in so he could approach him.

"Let me greet him (Davido). I am a star," Appiah Stadium told security as he tried to make his way towards the Nigerian superstar.

Speaking in Twi, the security outside Davido's car window told Appiah Stadium that the Unavailable hitmaker was on a call.

Mahama Ba, as Appiah Stadium is affectionately called by many for his love for President John Dramani Mahama, without backing down, continuously said that he wanted to greet Davido and that he was a big fan of his.

After several tries, and looking through the tinted glass of the front passenger's seat where Davido was seated, the Nigerian musician eventually rolled down the window and told security to allow Appiah Stadium to approach him.

This brought joy to the political commentator as he shook hands and conversed in broken English with the Feel crooner.

"Mahama for life. We are back in power," Davido shouted while holding hands with Appiah Stadium amid the cheers from onlookers.

Davido hugged Appiah Stadium and towards the end of their interaction, the Ghanaian political commentator showered the Nigerian singer with praises.

"African musician president. I love you," Appiah Stadium told Davido.

Meanwhile, Davido is in town for the 40th birthday celebration of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye which was held at the grounds of the Black Star Square on March 22, 2025.

Videos of Appiah Stadium meeting Davido

Reactions to Appiah Stadium meeting Davido

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who watched in excitement as Appiah Stadium interacted with Davido.

Others referred to Appiah Stadium who is a staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter as a well-connected person.

Many questioned his timing and wondered how he knew about the whereabouts of the Nigerian musician when he landed in Ghana.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the videos of Appiah Stadium meeting Davido:

foodbankgh said:

"Ose you know me before 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

nana_abyna_damoah said:

"This man! His children will never have difficulties in life if only they’re serious."

essel_xl said:

"The whole world ebi this man he get connection 😂."

a.n.n.gyyy_ said:

"Sometimes ahohyehy3 is good 😹."

mauricedboye said:

"The ahohyehyɛ deɛ we alk go start dey do am 😂."

Appiah Stadium polishes Asiedu Nketiah’s shoes

YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video captured a heartwarming moment between political commentator Appiah Stadium and NDC Chairman Asiedu Nketiah at a funeral.

In the video, Appiah Stadium was seen kneeling before Asiedu Nketiah, using a shoe-shine foam to polish his black shoes, an act that left many in awe.

The video stirred reactions on social media, with many debating whether it was a display of deep respect or mere political theatrics.

