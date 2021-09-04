Daniel Duncan-Williams organised a party to celebrate his birthday on Friday, September 3

His big sister, Elsie, and a few friends were present to grace the event

The pair posed for a couple of photos at the party

Daniel Duncan-Williams, a son of the renowned man of God, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, has marked his birthday with close friends and family, including his big sister, Elsie.

The last born and first daughter of Archbishop Duncan-Williams posed for shots at Daniel's birthday party held on Friday, September 3.

The duo took the frames with friends who attended the event to celebrate with Daniel.

Beautiful Daughter of Duncan-Williams Shows off at Brother Daniel's Birthday Party in Video Photo credit: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Elsie sported a pink sleeveless dress and wore a smile, and in what seemed like a signature pose, flexed her natural beauty for the camera.

Below are a video and some stunning snaps from the event.

