Daniel Duncan-Williams, a son of the renowned Ghanaian preacher, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, has celebrated his birthday with close friends and family.

The last born of Archbishop Duncan-Williams has not been in the headline for months following his recent manic episodes, resulting in him making disparaging remarks about his father.

Daniel subsequently apologised to his father, who was seen with him in a video, working out.

The latest video of Daniel shows him having the fun of his life, as he celebrated his new age. He marked his special day with an intimate party on Friday, September 3.

Daniel's elder sister, Elsie, and the former Starr FM presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko, better known as KOD, graced the event with their presence.

