President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 100% Ghanaian-owned rubber processing factory at Dompim No.1 in the Wassa East District in the Western Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The factory, NARUBIZ Limited, which is valued at over $2.8 million, falls under the One-District, One-Factory initiative of the government.

It is known to be the second rubber processing factory in the country and will provide an off-taker opportunity to rubber farmers and plantations in Wassa and other parts of the region.

It has the capacity to process a tonne of latex per hour, an average output of 625 tonnes per month through three shifts per day.

Photos drop as Akufo-Addo commissions ceramic factory and $2.8 million rubber factory Photo credit: Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In Shama, Akufo-Addo commissioned Phase 3 of the KEDA Ceramics factory, whose construction started in September 2019, and was completed in June 2021.

The third phase of expansion works of the factory, is operating under the Government’s “One District, One Factory” initiative.

Akufo-Addo also cut the sod for the commencement of phase IV of the KEDA ceramic factory.

YEN.com..gh has compiled pictured from the Western region during the commissioning and sod-cutting ceremony.

Akufo-Addo at the cereramic factory

A section of the rubber factory

A

Akufo-Addo cutting sod for the ceramic factory.

An engineer on-site explaining things to Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo interacting with some Traditional rulers

Photo of a child all dressed up in NPP paraphenalia.

Akufo-Addo cutting the tape to commission the rubber factory.

In other news, Ghana has taken delivery of the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet.

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, the country took stock of the 1.2 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

This is considered the largest consignment of COVID-19 vaccines received yet.

In a Tweet by the Ministry of Information as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 1.2 million vaccines are part of the COVAX facility from the US government.

“Government today received the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet – 1.2 million doses! As part of the #COVAX facility, this significant donation of Moderna vaccines from the #US Govt will increase range of #COVID19 vaccines available and bolster efforts to protect more people,” the Ministry of Information tweeted.

Source: Yen