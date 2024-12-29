The Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, has suggested that the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, was the most affected by the NPP's loss in the 2024 elections

Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, has insinuated that the person most disturbed by the New Patriotic Party’s defeat in the 2024 elections is the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

Samira Bawumia is also the wife of the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and would have become First Lady had her husband won the election.

The Akyem Auom Krontihene says Samira Bawumia would have been the envy of all women if her husband had won the 2024 elections.

According to the Akyem Asuom Krontihene, Samira Bawumia was desperate to become Ghana’s First Lady, as evidenced by her active role in her husband’s campaign.

He noted that the second lady was eager to redefine the role of the First Lady with her signature impeccable style and charisma.

However, her husband’s failure to clinch the title devastated her.

Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III stated that Samira Bawumia’s desire for the First Lady position may have largely been due to her role in the outgoing presidency.

He said that while Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the incumbent First Lady, had taken a rather relaxed approach to her position, Samira Bawumia was thrust into the limelight and had to play a more active role both as Second Lady and in her husband's and the party's political ventures.

On the lighter side, Nana Boadi stated that Samira Bawumia’s fashion taste as First Lady would have caused so much envy among Ghanaian women if the NPP won.

“She will slay aaah Ghanaian ladies all go bore die,” he said.

Chief expresses disappointment with Akufo-Addo's tenure

YEN.com.gh reported that the Akyem Asuom Krontihene, Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, expressed disappointment with the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, given the resources available to President Akufo-Addo, he could have achieved much more than he did during his tenure.

In an interview with GHOne, Nana Abodade III said he was glad Akufo-Addo’s tenure was finally ending and declared his unwavering support for John Dramani Mahama, the president-elect.

He noted that Akufo-Ado’s close tenure has brought relief to the country, and he hoped that John Mahama would do right by the country in his one-term presidency.

