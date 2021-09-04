Information reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that Ghana has taken delivery of the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet.

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, the country took stock of the 1.2 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

This is considered the largest consignment of COVID-19 vaccines received yet.

In a Tweet by Ministry of Information as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 1.2 million vaccines is part of the COVAX facility from the US government,

“Government today received the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet – 1.2 million doses! As part of the #COVAX facility, this significant donation of Moderna vaccines from the #US Govt will increase range of #COVID19 vaccines available and bolster efforts to protect more people,” the Ministry of Information tweeted.

Ghana takes delivery of Astrazeneca vaccine; considered the largest consignment Photo credit: Ministry of Information

Source: Twitter

