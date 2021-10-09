Ghana takes delivery of 1.3m COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States

Ghana has received over 1.3 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

The donation was done by the United States through the COVAX facility

This delivery brings a total of over 2.5 million doses donated by the United States

Accra - Over 1.3 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States have arrived via COVAX in Accra.

This delivery brings a total of over 2.5 million doses donated by the United States government to help Ghana with its inoculation program.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Ministry of Information page, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan was joined by Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, and other dignitaries to receive the vaccines at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport.

In a report filed by Starrfmonline, Sullivan said the total number of vaccines donated by her country will help protect Ghanaiansfrom serious illness.

“Vaccines are critical to defeating the pandemic. The 2.5 million vaccine doses donated to date by the United States will help protect Ghanaians from a serious illness while we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Ambassador Sullivan said.

The report also noted that the vaccines are the same as the ones used in the United States.

The specialized syringes required for the Pfizer vaccine have already arrived in Ghana. The Ghana Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service will oversee the vaccine distribution nationwide.

Delivered through COVAX, the donations are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana receives 1.2m doses Moderna vaccine

On Saturday, September 4, 2021, the country took stock of the 1.2 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

This is considered the largest consignment of COVID-19 vaccines received yet.

In a Tweet by the Ministry of Information as sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 1.2 million vaccines is part of the COVAX facility from the US government,

“Government today received the largest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines yet – 1.2 million doses! As part of the #COVAX facility, this significant donation of Moderna vaccines from the #US Govt will increase range of #COVID19 vaccines available and bolster efforts to protect more people,” the Ministry of Information tweeted.

