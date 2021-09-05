Yaw Baah, a resident of Techiman in the Bono East Region, has put up an exemplary behavior worth emulating.

He found a heap of money around his house and decided not to keep it but went to the police to make a report over it.

According to a report YEN.com.gh sighted on MyNewsGH, Baah who is 55 years old woke up to find the heap of money behind his window.

Not too sure of who brought the money there or who it was for, he went straight to the Techiman police to make a report.

The police followed up to the scene to find the heap of money which reportedly included 50, 20, and 10 cedi notes.

Per the report, the total amount found runs into thousands of cedis and there were many which had been torn.

The police subsequently took photographs before packing the notes away to begin their investigations.

It is not known yet what will happen to the money if no owner is found but Yaw Baah's gesture is commendable.

