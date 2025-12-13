The funeral service for the late Matilda Midorse, one of the six victims of the El-Wak Stadium stampede, was held on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

El-Wak Stampede Victim Matilda Midorse's Mother Slumps at Her Daughter's Funeral Service

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, Matilda Midorse died along with five others after a stampede occurred during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment screening exercise.

The stampede reportedly began after a large number of applicants breached security protocols at El-Wak Sports Stadium.

In a press statement released by the Ghana Armed Forces, 28 people were taken to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment. Of these, five were reported to have been in the ICU, while 12 remained in critical condition.

The Ghana Armed Forces assured the general public that medical teams were working tirelessly to stabilise affected individuals.

On Thursday, November 13, 2025, a delegation from the NDC government visited the residences of the six victims to commiserate with their grieving families, including Matilda's.

The MPs in the Parliament of Ghana, led by the Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, have also visited the injured victims at the hospital and donated GH₵100,000 for their medical treatment.

Matilda Midorse's mother slumps at daughter's funeral

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, several funeral attendees were spotted consoling Matilda's mother as she broke down in tears in an emotional moment.

In a scary moment, the El-Wak Stadium stampede victim's mother slumped, leaving other mourners gathered around her screaming and panicking.

Bottles of water were later sprinkled on Matilda's mother's face before she regained consciousness. The stampede victim's father was also seen being consoled by some men as he struggled to fight back tears at his daughter's funeral.

