Kumasi-based media personality Minister K Blessing survived a serious car accident on Sunday, December 14, 2025

Photos of the accident scene and of the media personality getting medical treatment at the hospital emerged online

In a video, Minister K Blessing recounted his car accident and shared an update on his health condition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Minister K Blessing was involved in a serious car accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road on Sunday, December 14, 2025.

Media personality Minister K Blessing is in the hospital after being involved in a severe car accident. Photo source: KayB Media, Offei Wonuanie

Source: Facebook

According to his blog page, Kay B Media, Minister K Blessing was in critical condition in the hospital and was unable to communicate or sit after the near-fatal incident.

Reports indicated that Blessing's black Toyota Prado overturned three times before landing in a ditch by the roadside.

Kay B Media appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the Kumasi 104.1 FM show host as he battled for his life in the hospital.

They wrote:

"Minister K Blessing of Kay B Media has been involved in a serious and fatal accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road. The vehicle somersaulted three times. He is currently in critical condition and is unable to talk and sit."

"We humbly and urgently ask for your prayers, support, and intercession at this difficult moment. Please lift him up to God for divine protection and healing."

A photo from the accident scene was also shared on TikTok, showing the damaged vehicle in the bush. Another photo showed Blessing lying on his bed with a neck brace and receiving treatment inside the hospital after the accident.

The TikTok post announcing Minister K Blessing's near-fatal car accident is below:

Minister K Blessing speaks after car accident

In a TikTok video on Monday, December 15, 2025, Blessing shared an update on his health condition after surviving the near-death car accident.

The media personality expressed his gratitude to God for granting him a second chance to live following the incident.

Blessing said that the accident happened at 10 a.m. at Afrisipa, a few meters from a police barrier. He noted that he drove into the bush in an attempt to avoid crashing into a vehicle at top speed on the road.

Popular social media personality Columbia 1k dies in a tragic car accident. Photo source: @columbia1kslatt

Source: TikTok

He recounted that he felt that his spinal cord had broken when the vehicle overturned. He noted that an object also pierced his throat, hampering his speech ability.

The radio presenter also recalled a spiritual intervention he claimed to have received from God to ease the pain he had suffered during the accident.

Blessing noted that some policemen and bystanders quickly rushed him out of his vehicle and transported him to the hospital for medical attention.

The TikTok video of Minister K Blessing speaking about his car accident is below:

Who is Minister K Blessing?

Minister K Blessing is a popular media personality based in Kumasi. He is the owner of the blog page, Kay B Media.

He is also the host of the late afternoon program "Biribi Wɔ Wiase" on Kumasi's 104.1 FM, an online radio platform. He assumed the role in October 2025, replacing former host and veteran broadcaster Otwinoko.

Minister K Blessing previously worked as a program host at Sunyani-based radio station Metro FM.

Ghanaians react to Minister K Blessing's accident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mama Milli commented:

"The good Lord will heal you in Jesus' name."

Prince Boateng wrote:

"Sorry, bro, our God Almighty is really in control 🙏🙏🙏. Speedy recovery K B 🙏."

Black Angel said:

"Your situation, bro, it's God that saved you because you sacrificed to save those who were in front of you. I was watching and saw what happened (Afrisipa-Sunyani highway)."

Columbia 1k passes away in car crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Columbia 1k passed away in a fatal car accident in East Legon on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Footage from the popular Accra-based businessman's accident emerged on social media, showing his vehicle badly damaged.

Many of Columbia 1k's friends and loved ones took to social media to mourn his demise after his car accident.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh