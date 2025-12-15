Nigerian TikTok star Peller was involved in a car crash after an emotional livestream following alleged breakup rumours

The accident occurred on December 14, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria, damaging his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz vehicle

Peller was rushed to the hospital after the crash, sparking widespread reactions and concern across social media platforms

Well-known Nigerian TikTok sensation and livestreamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, was involved in a fatal accident, following an alleged breakup with his lover, Jarvis.

Nigerian influencer Peller sustains a fatal car accident following an alleged breakup with Jarvis. Photo credit: Peller, Jarvis. Image source: X

In a video trending on social media, the young streamer was immediately hospitalised after he crashed his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during an emotional livestream.

YEN.com.gh reports that the incident occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peller involved in fatal car accident

Peller appeared visibly distressed during the IG livestream, crying and becoming agitated while making disturbing remarks.

Peller and Jarvis have had a turbulent relationship, with previous public arguments, allegations, and reconciliations playing out online. Leaked chats suggesting another breakup have fueled speculation that this latest dispute triggered the incident.

In the trending video, he repeatedly shared his concerns and fears about his relationship with social media personality, Jarvis.

He could be heard saying:

"I will have an accident with this car. I will just take my life. I am scared. If she leaves me, people will be mocking me. I am going to kill myself."

Right after making such a statement, Peller veered off the road and collided with a barrier, leading to significant damage to his N120 million (approximately GH₵948,000) vehicle.

Moments later in the clip, bystanders rushed to his aid and took him to a hospital.

Watch the video shared on X below:

In another clip, he was seen receiving treatment in the hospital. Watch the video shared on X below:

Reactions to Peller's fatal car accident

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on social media. Some of the comments are below.

@0wusuSeedorf stated:

"Person wey wan kpai himself dey press break. Nawa ooo."

@Onu569853264680 wrote:

"I no blame peller na people wey dey gift him I dey blame if he suffer to get the money he will never think of creating such content like this in this country."

@hardeholuwa45 said:

"Little you know is he’s following his spiritual direction, that’s his next sacrifice to boost fame, he’s not gonna die."

@02xshackvault commented:

"Na wa oo, omohhh if this is his first relationship, it is well. May God help him heal up, but it's not the end of the world or road for you with your bright future, big man."

Nigerian streamer Peller shows off his new home on social media. Photo Credit: @peller089. Image source: TikTok

Peller buys his first home, celebrates

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Peller celebrated with his girlfriend, Jarvis, after acquiring his first home at 20.

He took to social media to show off his new home, and in the caption, expressed his gratitude to God and his fans.

Many people congratulated Peller on buying his new home, while others talked about his relationship with Jarvis.

