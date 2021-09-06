Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has got six chapters of the book of Psalms tattooed on her back

She says that is exactly how her husband wants it

The video has sparked a debate among fans, with some saying she won't enter heaven

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has caused a stir with a video having six chapters of the book of Psalms tattooed all over her back.

She is captured relaxing in the video while the tattooist made finishing touches to the work.

Afia is seen with Psalms 23, 27, 35, 37, 51, and 121, at her back.

A collage of Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Original

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to her caption, her husband wanted her to have this kind of tattoo and she got it to make him happy.

Reaction

The video has sparked a heated argument among fans with some saying Afia would struggle to enter heaven with her new tattoo.

Another stated categorically that this kind of tattoo is not good for Afia’s body.

Others, however, admired the tattoo and say it is nice.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

awurabakwenkwen_gh: "You should have added Psalm109. Lol."

oneside_pixel: "The end part for me."

ameerahamid7: "Aeii."

amyvvonne: "Wahala."

iamjaeoffical: "Looks neat."

hajia_kasoa: "Very very beautiful queen 1."

boatenghkm: "Afia paaa."

misslindiway: "Wooow."

emefawigs: "I love this tattoo the meaning to deep."

ink._blackspace: "Nice tattoo."

akua_asabea1: "You’re too much."

michaella_micky10000k: "The only thing is now how will Queen make Heaven with tattoo."

ackonnornicholas: "Madam Afia dis one not good for your body."

Afia Schwar flaunts younger sisters

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar was in the news recently following a family photo she shared.

She was in the photo with her father, the two younger sisters, and two males believed to be her brothers.

Many people have commented on the photo with some saying that the sisters are more beautiful than she is.

Others observed that they even look older than Afia in terms of body size as they look bigger compared to her.

Twin sons grew up in Kwadaso

In a related development, a photo of Afia Schwar’s twin sons growing up in Kwadaso, a town in the Ashanti Region, landed on the internet.

Some people who knew them back then said the boys used to be very popular at Atonsu Bus Stop.

The photo seems to have exposed Afia Schwar who has been boasting about giving birth to the boys in Germany and raising them there.

Source: Yen.com.gh