Several Kumawood stars thronged Ampabame in the Ashanti Region for the final funeral rites of singer Kweku Flick

Footage of Lil Win's entry to the funeral grounds as fans swoon over him has sparked a frenzy on social media

On 19 October, Ghanaian musician Kweku Flick laid his late father to rest in Ampabame in the Ashanti Region.

The musician behind several hits, including Money, lost his father on the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Scores of Kunawood stars attended the funeral to commiserate with the 21-year-old rapper and his family.

Kumawood star Lil Win's appearance at Kweku Flick's disrupts proceedings. Photo source: Facenook/LilWin

Lil Win thrills fans at funeral

Ghanaian actor Lil Win was among the Kumawood stars spotted at Kweku Flick's father's funeral. The actor was greeted with a teeming reception as he popped out of the roof of his car.

Some attendees at the funeral rushed to take photos with the Kumawood star. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor performed some of his gimmicks with a huge crowd tailing him.

While some fans were intrigued to see the actor flex his star power, others reflected on his recent reckless driving accident, which led to the death of a three-year-old boy.

Fans react to Lil Win's presence

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's stint at Kweku Flick's father's burial.

Pellasco Junior said:

God bless you for giving that little girl the opportunity to hug you . It's going to be in her memories forever 🙏

sethgee216 wrote:

the whole Kuma wood no one can beat lil Wayne interms of act , anytime he go to program u see poeple following him

Champion Nani noted:

Kwadwo is loved by Ghanaians, no actor or actress come close to him

Yh Man remarked:

This is what you do and People say you destroy their funerals .. just go there gently, sit and perform your duties and go

onlyurss2 commented:

Smh why all this at someone Father’s funeral???? Smh 🤦🏾‍♀️

k__sarp_ shared:

And he will come and say Ghanians don't love him..lol.smh

peet_1548 added:

Enti bro nea wakom nyinaa akyi ,woansesa???boi

Kwaku Manu bashes Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had torn into Lil Win, tagging his new song as tone-deaf and insensitive after the terrible accident, which led to the death of a three-year-old child.

The Kumawood actor composed a song of thanksgiving with Kweku Flick and made a video from the hospital recording the tune from his hospital bed, with many calling him tone-deaf.

