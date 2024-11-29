Edem, in an interview, addressed the recent viral video of him blasting a fan who begged him for rent money on his TikTok live session

The rapper said the fan repeatedly called him stingy in the comment section before begging him to give him GH¢2,000 to pay his rent

Edem added that some mischievous individuals truncated parts of the viral video to create the impression that he was mean to his fans

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Edem has addressed a recent video of him blasting a fan on social media after he begged him for rent money.

The Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) record label owner drew criticism from some Ghanaians after he had a tense exchange with fans during a recent TikTok Live session.

Edem failed to respond kindly to a fan, who claimed he was struggling with accommodation costs and begged him for GH¢2,000 to pay his rent to avoid being evicted by his landlord.

The rapper dismissed the fan's plea for rent money and told him to vacate his current residence and return to his hometown to avoid paying the requested hefty amount.

The Koene hitmaker also dismissed the demands of an artist who alleged that the rapper had not compensated him after he gifted him artwork.

Edem addresses the viral video

In an interview with media personality and fashion designer Kofi Okyere Darko, aka KOD, Edem said that the fan repeatedly called him stingy in the comment section of his TikTok Live session before begging him for the GH¢2,000 to pay his rent.

The rapper noted that he only dismissed the fan's plea because of his snide remarks and that some mischievous individuals truncated some parts of the viral video to create the impression that he was mean and unkind to his fans.

He said:

"I was on my way home, and there was this particular name that repeatedly kept saying I was stingy. So one fan retorted and asked why he was calling me stingy, and his comeback was, "Edem, give me two thousand to pay my rent". So I told him that if he could not afford to pay rent in Accra, he should go back to his village."

Edem shared that before the incident, he sponsored the education of a child whose mother could not financially afford to take her to school, but that did not get any media coverage.

Efia Odo blasts fan for mocking room

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Efia Odo blasted a fan who called her out for having a plywood ceiling in her room.

The fan's remarks drew a swift response from the socialite as she preached and read the Bible in Twi.

Efia Odo descended on the fan, emphasising that he "will suffer in this world" for distracting her from her evangelism.

