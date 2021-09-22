“Perfect Home”: Talented Woman, 27, Wows Internet as She Builds House on Wheels

McKenzie Klimek is a super talented woman from Minnesota in the United States of America and recently built her home out of a van

The actuarial analyst didn’t feel comfortable sharing the space with her family and opted to buy a van and build a home using YouTube tutorials

Apart from that, the 27-year-old was also helped by her uncle and took to social media to share beautiful snaps of her house

One talented woman, Mackenzie Klimek, decided it was time to live on her own and leave her family. The woman says she bought a panel van used all over the world to transport goods as a delivery van.

Without any experience or knowledge of DIY, Klimek used YouTube as a source of learning as she built her own space in the Ford van. The woman has also thanked her uncle, Gary, whom she credits for all the guidance.

Klimek says her car feels like a home now and took to Instagram to share a number of snaps as she enjoyed time in her own space. Although media reports indicate that she didn’t have issues with her family, she felt she couldn’t move into an apartment.

McKenzie Klimek is hailed as a star after building a house on wheels. Image: @KenzKlem/Instagram

According to Metro, the 27-year-old lady from Minnesota in the United States of America bought the van in July last year and renovated it into a beautiful mini home.

At the same time, The Mirror also covered the article and they reported that Klimek is an actuarial analyst and couldn't shake the feeling that she was living in someone else's home.

“When I first bought Floyd, I was constantly feeling a shout-from-the-rooftops kind of excitement with so much to learn, purchase, and build. Now that it’s complete, we’ve hit the road and settled into our new routine.

"My excitement has calmed into contentment, and I’m relieved to find that it really does feel like home. I’m so proud of what we (Uncle Gary & I) have built and look forward to the many adventures ahead."

“You are amazing Girl!! Can you work out... it looks SO AMAZING!! So proud!!!”

“I can’t wait for more van life content.”

“The perfect little home.”

“Kenz you’re amazing!!!!”

“Highly considering buying a van!!! It looks amazing.”

“So awesome... congratulations!”

