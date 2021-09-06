A young Ghanaian boy has narrated how his father's damaged 'trotro' is affecting his family

In a letter, Anthony Appiah revealed that his family has been struggling since his father's vehicle got spoilt

Anthony also stated that his sick younger brother has not been properly cared for due to their financial situation

A sad Ghanaian boy has made many emotional after penning down a letter about the predicament his family is currently experiencing.

A Twitter handle by the handle @abenamagis, has shared a letter of a 9-year-old boy, Anthony Appiah, in which the boy detailed how his family is struggling after his father's 'trotro' broke down.

According to the letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, Anthony revealed he is a class 4 pupil and belongs to a family of seven.

Anthony Appiah: 9-Year-Old boy ask Ghanaians to help his Mother and Father get a job in an Emotional Letter Source: @abenamagis

The young boy narrated that, after his father's car got damaged, his family has been suffering with no food to eat.

He said they always pray and thank God, and that is usually followed by cries.

According to Anthony, his little brother is sick but his parents are unable to take him to the hospital for medical care.

The 9-year-old boy in his letter pleaded with Ghanaians to come to the aid of his mother and father by helping them get good jobs.

@abenamagis shared the post on Twitter, explaining in the caption that, an anonymous lady shared the letter with her and indicated that Anthony is her co-tenant.

The lady also told @abenamagis that, things have not been going on well for the family of seven in the last two months.

@abenamagis added that, to help support the family financially, a token can be sent to 0548669229.

After sharing the story above on Friday, September 3, 2021, @abenamagis came back on Saturday, September 4, 2021 with a video of Anthony and informed tweeps that Ghc900 had been raised

