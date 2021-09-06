A man from Ghana who now lives in the US has said he makes a good living, although he is a blue-collar worker

The man named Ibrahim Mumuni, is a mechanic, but according to him, he makes more money than a Ghanaian minister

Ibrahim, however, indicated that life is not all nice in the US because it is easy to become homeless without hard work

Ibrahim Mumuni, a Ghanaian mechanic who relocated to the United States of America, has indicated that he currently makes more money than a minister in Ghana.

In an interview with Kofi TV, the Ghanaian diasporan categorically mentioned that although he works as a blue-collar worker, he is able to travel back to Ghana anytime he wills.

"Whenever I come to Ghana, I visit the best tourist attractions and make my stay a very memorable one before coming back to continue my work in the US," he mentioned.

Ibrahim Mumuni: Ghanaian Mechanic in US says he Makes more Money than a Minister in Ghana Credit: YouTube, Kofi TV

Source: UGC

However, Ibrahim sent a word of caution to Ghanaians who hold the impression that life will get automatically better once they traveled outside Ghana, particularly to the US.

"Things work much better here but the thing about America is, if you are not very hardworking, you will end up being homeless when you come here," he added.

Social media reactions

Below were some thoughts Ghanaians had to share about Ibrahim's story

Edwina Green said:

Typical, he's trying to help his people back home but look at how he's been treated. How can we develop with that mentality.

Sick lion mentioned:

Sometimes your biggest supporter may be a stranger, while your biggest hater maybe someone you know, enjoy your money and stop thinking about helping them home.

Kofi Asare indicated:

Good job bro, you are very honest. You will make the money but the bills especially rents takes everything.

Ghanaian teacher in Vietnam

In another story, DR Wilson, a high school teacher from Ghana who travelled to Vietnam about three years ago has recounted how a school in Accra once turned him down for demanding GHc 2,000.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @1achabu, the gentleman indicated that he was told GHc2,000 was too much for a person of his calibre.

However, with the exact same qualifications, after travelling to Vietnam, Achabu says the amount that was denied him in Ghana is currently not even enough to pay for his rent.

Source: Yen