Lionel Messi reunited with his former teammate at Barcelona Dani Alves amid the chaos that trailed Brazil vs Argentine game

The World Cup qualifying encounter involving the two South American heavyweights was disrupted

Despite the scenes, Messi and Alves who both played at Spanish club Barcelona were spotted together sharing moments

The World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil was disrupted, but that did not stop Barcelona legends Lionel Messi and Dani Alves from reuniting, GiveMeSport reports.

The crucial fixture was brought to a halt about ten minutes into the game after authorities walked unto the pitch in their bid to arrest four Argentine players.

Brazilian authorities claim the players from Premier League clubs falsified their documents in order to evade isolation, Sky Sports reports.

Lionel Messi meets Dani Alves during World Cup qualifier. Photo: Gustavo Pagano

Source: Getty Images

Barca legends Messi and Dani Alves warmed the heart of fans as they were seen together while walking through the tunnel.

They were two major forces of Barcelona having helped the Spanish club to conquer Europe under both Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

The ex-teammates exchanged pleasantries and hugged each other as healthcare officials swarmed around them.

Alves left Barcelona in 2017, while Messi was shown the exit door at the Catalan club this summer after his contract expired.

The pair won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey's, three Club World Cups and four Champions League crowns together, it was emotional for many to see Messi and Alves link-up again. A fan wrote:

"The best attacker-defender duo partnership ever."

Another joked:

"Talking about Bartomeu."

A fan added:

"Goosebumps."

One even lamented:

"Missed this duo."

Otamendi faces-off with Brazilian health official

Meanwhile, Argentine star Nicolas Otemendi was sootted physically battling with Brazilian health officials who stormed the pitch during their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

An official who was armed with paperwork stormed the pitch and in no time, Otamendi had an encounter with him.

The ex-Manchester City defender pushed the official who then charged back before the situation escalated and the match suspended.

Messi escapes career-ending tackle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Paris Saint-German star, Lionel Messi, luckily escaped a dangerous tackle during Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying encounter.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa were enough to hand La Albiceleste all crucial three points after the final whistle.

But Adrian Martinez handed Messi a nasty challenge in the first half and upon VAR review, he was shown a straight red.

