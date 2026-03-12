Pastor Justice Adjei shared a prophecy about Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty during a church session

He said he saw three angels walking with Empress Gifty in the realms of the spirit during a mysterious vision.

Justice Adjei added that Empress Gifty had never spoken to him before, but prayed for the divine favour he saw manifest

Ghanaian pastor Justice Adjei has shared what he described as a positive spiritual revelation about popular gospel musician Empress Gifty.

"I saw three angels": Pastor Justice says Empress Gifty will receive favour.

During a church gathering, the pastor told members of his congregation that he saw a vision concerning the gospel singer.

According to him, the message he received pointed to favour and divine support surrounding the musician.

A video of the moment has started circulating on social media, where the pastor could be heard explaining the vision he claimed to have seen in the spiritual realm.

Justice Adjoa shared prophecy about Empress Gifty

“I saw favour on somebody. She is a gospel artist,” Pastor Justice Adjei said while speaking to his followers.

He went on to mention the name of the singer, stating that the vision involved three angels walking with Empress Gifty. According to him, the scene symbolised divine backing and grace around her life and ministry.

“In the realms of the spirit, I saw three angels walking with Empress Gifty,” he said.

Pastor Justice Adjei further explained that he does not personally know the gospel musician and that she has never spoken to him before.

Despite that, he said he felt compelled to share the prophecy and pray for it to come to pass.

“She has not spoken to me anywhere before, but I pray the favour manifest,” he added.

Who is Empress Gifty?

Empress Gifty, also known as Gifty Adorye, formerly Gifty Osei, is a celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician and fashion enthusiast who made history as the first Ghanaian to reach one million followers on Instagram.

Empress Gifty, known for her energetic gospel performances and hit songs, has built a strong reputation in Ghana’s gospel music industry over the years.

Her music and stage presence have earned her a loyal fan base both in Ghana and among gospel listeners abroad.

The prophecy has already begun attracting attention online, with some social media users reacting positively to the message and expressing hope that the singer experiences the favour mentioned in the pastor’s vision.

Others also noted how prophetic declarations about public figures often generate conversation in Ghana, especially when they involve well-known personalities in the entertainment industry.

Pastor Justice Adjei’s message about Empress Gifty comes at a time when prophetic statements from religious leaders frequently trend online, with many Ghanaians eager to hear spiritual insights about national events and popular figures.

As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, some fans of the gospel singer have welcomed the message with excitement, hoping that the favour described by the pastor will indeed manifest in her life and music ministry.

