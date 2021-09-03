Lionel Messi was in action in Argentina’s 3-1 win over impressive Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Lautaro Martinez, J.Correa and A.Correa grabbed all the goals for La Albiceleste as they defeated the hosts

Messi escaped a nasty challenge in the first half following a dangerous tackle by Adrian Martinez who was sent off

Paris Saint-German star Lionel Messi luckily escaped a dangerous tackle during Argentina’s 3-1 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifying encounter, SPORTbible reports.

Goals from Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa were enough to hand La Albiceleste all crucial three points after the final whistle.

But Adrian Martinez handed Messi a nasty challenge in the first half and upon VAR review, he was shown straight red.

Lionel Messi became a victim of dangerous tackle from Adrian Martinez. Photo: Miguel Gutiérrez

ESPN reports that Lautaro Martinez put Argentina in front just before the break, with J.Correa and A.Correa scoring a goal each in the second half.

Venezuela pulled one back in the 94th minute when Yeferson Soteldo converted from the penalty spot.

But the story of the game was the horrific tackle on Messi, who fortunately soldiered on and completed the game.

One tweeted:

"Disgusting tackle on Messi from Martinez, really unnecessary."

A second wrote:

"And they say Messi can't handle the physicality of Premier League."

A third added:

"Thank god he's ok! Looked brutal on slow motion."

Messi will be back in international action on Sunday when his side face Brazil in a repeat of the Copa America final.

