The popular Ghanaian TikToker Lopez finally rendered an apology to Vincent Ekow Assafuah following their online banter

The content creator had levelled a serious allegation against the Old Tafo MP after his private wedding ceremony with Dr Charis

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who broke his silence on the brouhaha, denied knowing the TikTok influencer as he threatened a lawsuit

TikToker Lopez has finally ended the controversy between herself and the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, with an unqualified apology.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, following the private wedding of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and his lover, Dr Charis, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez surfaced on social media with an allegation against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited because she thought their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez said she was thrilled to see footage of Vincent Ekow Assafuah rocking his kente as he married the love of his life, which made her believe the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date.

The TikToker, who was believed to be heartbroken, shared some screenshots from her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

She added that the politician even asked her to sleep over during one of their meetings, but she turned him down because she did not like the idea. According to Lopez, she has now blocked the MP.

The TikToker's rant sparked massive reactions on social media as many observers questioned her intentions for calling the MP out.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah speaks on Lopez's allegations

In a phone conversation with media personality Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Vincent denied claims of dealing with Lopez and that she had peddled falsehoods on social media.

The Old Tafo MP noted that he had never messaged the TikTok personality and that he had no knowledge of the screenshots of their purported chats on social media.

He said, "First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered her DM."

"I have not exchanged any messages with her whatsoever. I don't know where she got those screenshots from."

The NPP politician also detailed his recent conversation with Lopez after her videos went viral and hinted at taking legal action against her.

Lopez speaks on Vincent’s reaction and threats

In response to Vincent Assafuah's latest comments in a TikTok video on Thursday, March 12, 2026, influencer Lopez alleged that the Old Tafo MP had deleted his first messages from their alleged conversations on Instagram.

The influencer stated that she had decided to move on from the matter after the politician distanced himself from her in his public statements.

She noted that she was not ready to engage in a battle with Assafuah, citing safety concerns following several phone calls from some individuals over the issue. TikToker Lopez stated that some unknown people have hit her DM with alleged threatening messages after her call-out.

Lopez apologises to Vincent Ekow Assafuah

In a follow-up video, the TikToker star has rendered an unqualified apology to the MP, claiming she feared for her life due to the numerous threats from people she believed to be his followers.

She further promised to remain quiet should any information about the controversy pop up.

“Honourable, I apologise so warmly for posting the video. And those in my DM threatening me, I know Vincent Ekow Assafuah is a good man, please do not harm me because I have taken the videos down. And I am not going to talk about this issue again. Honourable said he doesn't know me, let's just go with that information,” she said.

