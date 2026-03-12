The attorney for Akosua Serwaa, Lawyer Kusi, has broken his silence after rumours emerged that he was sick and bedridden

In a video, the legal practitioner debunked the hearsay as he claimed he was fit, asking Ghanaians to totally ignore the false news

This came after some members of "Team Odo Broni" alleged that he had been involved in an ailment amid Akosua Serwaa's legal battle

Lawyer William Kusi, the attorney of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, has spoken after rumours emerged that he was sick and bedridden.

Lawyer William Kusi debunks the rumour of being sick and bedridden. Image source: Orange FM, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Amid the controversies between the followers of Daddy Lumba's two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, some members of “Team Odo Broni”, including TikToker Freda Afriyie, alleged that the lawyer had been hit with an undisclosed ailment which has made him bedridden.

In a recent interview shared on the TikTok page of Akoto Trends, Lawyer William Kusi has debunked the rumour as he claimed he was fit and strong.

According to him, the false news had affected his family and friends, who called him to confirm the information. He further asked his fans and loved ones to ignore the hearsay.

The TikTok video of Lawyer William Kusi debunking the rumour is below:

Lawyer Kusi on threats over Akosua Serwaa

Amid the legal battle between the wives of Daddy Lumba, William Kusi shared an emotional and troubling account of what he said he had been going through since taking up the case of Akosua Serwaa.

Speaking on Orange FM’s Sunrise show, the lawyer shared that his decision to represent Akosua Serwaa has come at a high personal cost. According to him, he has received several threats aimed at intimidating him into backing out of representing the late musician's first spouse.

One of the claims he made was that some individuals had threatened to release alleged private photos of him as a way of silencing him.

He said the situation became even more frightening when the threats extended to his family. In his words, his wife was also threatened with death, something he described as deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

The popular lawyer stated that the experience had forced him to reflect deeply on what was happening around the case. At a point during the interview, Kusi said he questioned whether those issuing the threats were acting out of fear, suggesting that they might know the judgment delivered in the case was problematic.

The TikTok video of Lawyer William Kusi speaking about the threats is below:

Lawyer Kusi considers withdrawing from the case

In his interview on Orange FM, Lawyer William Kusi admitted that the pressure and safety concerns had made him think seriously about withdrawing from the case.

When the host asked him directly whether he might step aside, he responded by saying everything is possible, indicating that the option remains open.

The lawyer went on to strongly criticise the court rulings against his client since the commencement of the legal battle, describing them as absurd and unspeakable.

Lawyer William Kusi breaks his silence on an alleged threat on his life for taking over Akosua Serwaa's case. Image source: Dadzie TV

Source: Facebook

Lawyer Kusi accuses Abusuapanin Tupac of misconduct

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer William Kusi had accused Abusuapanin Tupac of misappropriating funds raised during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance.

In an interview, Lawyer Kusi claimed that a CAL Bank account opened by the family to receive donations was being used by the family head for personal expenses.

The accusation by Akosua Serwaa's lawyer stirred a heated debate on social media, with many calling for the dissolution of Daddy Lumba's funeral committee

Source: YEN.com.gh