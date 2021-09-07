The father of a gorgeous damsel has recently taken to social media to caution potential sugar daddies to stay away from his child

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man was heard advising grown men to be advisors to young ladies and not to date them

Ghanaians who saw this had a lot to say about it

A protective Ghanaian father has taken to social media to caution all potential sugar daddies to stay away from his beautiful daughter.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page of one Kofi Nyarko Osei, the father, whose name was not disclosed, said he knows there are many grown men out there who are interested in gorgeous ladies like his daughter.

He continued that any man who has interest in young ladies is a bad person and unwise.

Ghanaian man Warns all Potential Sugar Daddies to stay away From his Beautiful Daughter

Source: Facebook

He admonished elderly men to act as advisors and up lifters of young ladies and not date them.

The protective dad said his daughter is young and she is being nurtured and groomed.

The video has racked up over 85,000 views with close to 3000 reactions and 382 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Nsoh Moses commented:

Because she is your daughter that's why you are saying that, you yourself you do some outside

From Bismark Adusei:

As you are advising the cat then you advice the mouse too. Tell the small girls too not to fall in love with money so much.

Don kofi Amet wrote:

God forbide, don't worry.Your daughter will grow to see how sweet is sugar daddy.You think those ladies who jump for sugar daddies are f00ls!They have many broken heart stories to tell

Teacher Koo said:

Thank u chairman, but just look at the way the Lady has dressed. ......im almost seeing her...so she is rather calling for the sugar daddys to come .

Again, just watch the Lady carefully, she is mocking u(the man) in the heard......she is laughing at u

From Charles Afriyie:

I seriously believe you are saying this to protect your daughter and she is laughing because you are under rating her.

Watch the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a man, known as Amanor OK, has threatened to sue Ghana National College (GNC) for negligence.

This, he disclosed, was because the school’s authorities failed to take proper measures to protect the life of his daughter.

Information available to YEN.com.gh shows that his 17-year-old daughter, Ruby Teiko, who was a first year student of the school, lost her life after she had difficulty in breathing.

The deceased was an asthmatic patient, and is reported to have complained on two occasions, about the challenges she faces with breathing.

