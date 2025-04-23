KiDi has opened up about his emotional journey into becoming a lifelong supporter of Arsenal

The 2022 TGMA Artiste of the Year mentioned a specific game 20 years ago, which made him fall in love with the club

Known in private life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, KiDi has become a household name in Ghanaian music circles

Ghanaian music star KiDi has opened up about his deep-rooted connection to Arsenal, sharing the story of how a defining football moment shaped his lifelong allegiance to the North London side.

The acclaimed singer and songwriter made a special appearance at the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 23.

KiDi cited Arsenal's 2005 FA Cup triumph over Manchester United as the match that made him fall in love with the North London club. Photo credit: @kidimusic/Instagram and @SportyFM_/X.

KiDi shares emotional journey to becoming an Arsenal fan

As a guest on Live From N5, the Likor hitmaker recounted a pivotal experience that transformed him into a committed Gooner.

Reflecting on his first encounter with Arsenal’s resilient spirit, KiDi traced the genesis of his fandom back to the dramatic 2005 FA Cup final.

That iconic clash between Arsenal and Manchester United was not just a battle between two footballing giants—it was also a life-altering moment for a young boy in Ghana.

Due to the absence of a television at his grandmother's house, KiDi found himself watching the game at a neighbour’s residence.

What unfolded that day left a lasting impression. Despite being thoroughly dominated throughout the match, the Gunners held their ground, dragged the encounter into extra time, and eventually triumphed over their fierce rivals in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, as noted by the BBC.

It wasn’t a classic display of fluid football by Arsène Wenger’s side, it was a masterclass in grit, determination, and mental fortitude.

For the budding football enthusiast, it was all he needed to choose his side.

"I watched the game [Manchester United vs Arsenal], all the way to penalty shootouts. And I was like, this is the team I want to support for the rest of my life," he narrated.

That unwavering courage shown by Arsenal against a dominant Red Devils side ignited something within the young KiDi.

It wasn't just about winning; it was about surviving against the odds, and that spirit resonated deeply.

As KiDi shared his nostalgic tale during the broadcast, the studio audience responded with warm applause, clearly moved by his heartfelt connection to the club.

Nearly two decades later, the 2022 TGMA Artiste of the Year remains a proud and passionate Gunner, proving that football’s emotional pull can rival even the power of music.

Meanwhile, Arsenal saw their impressive run brought to an end after Crystal Palace held Mikel Arteta's men to a pulsating 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, per The Telegraph.

KiDi trolls Real Madrid

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh shared how Ghanaian music sensation KiDi joined Arsenal supporters in celebrating the club’s emphatic victory over Real Madrid.

The “Gyal Dem Sugar” artiste playfully trolled the Spanish giants by serenading them with Lucky Mensah’s timeless hit Come Back to Me, a witty jab at Madrid’s failed hopes of staging a dramatic remontada.

