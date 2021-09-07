A young hawker is a hit on social media for his stylish outfits as he is seen selling vegetables next to the road, even all the citrus tones tie in nicely

The stunning photos of the well-dressed man were shared on Twitter and they are attracting positive reactions from many who admire his style and colour sense

It seems the smart fellow is quite well-known and one thing is common from the reactions - everyone believes he's going far

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One local guy is a street-smart hustler and he is being praised for his dress code. His pictures have found their way to the internet showing the veggie hawker in action.

As shared by @Ndi_MuVenda, the guy is a street vendor hustling to make ends meet like all of us, but what attracts Mzansi the most is his stunning outfit in warm colours of yellow, orange and red to match his stock.

Selling veggies or starting a business in Mzansi during the raging coronavirus pandemic is something the youth are exploring as they struggle to get jobs.

The social media account holder says you must love your hustle until it loves you back and Briefly News looks at the positive reactions from Twitter users.

Netizens are impressed by one well-dressed guy on social media. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda/Twitter

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The post reads:

“Hustler of the day. Love your hustle, it’ll love you back.”

@MtsweniPanwell said:

“So he decided to match up with the veggies.”

@Wandile409 said:

“Why is his face pink though.”

@JTMarisha said:

“He must wear a mask.”

@CellulaJnR said:

“The clean clothes and the confidence he has will take him far...”

@Ninjaro said:

“Mdu wase Ennerdale.”

@Ndi_Muvenda said:

“Yabooo.”

@KMhlokozi said:

“Dog of life.”

In a related side business story, YEN.com.gh published that, a Nigerian man who sells bean cakes (koose) as a full-time job said he had turned down numerous job offers.

According to The Whistler, Ayobami Ogunmoroti took to selling bean cakes after he had searched YouTube for ideas on things he could sell.

The idea of selling koose had struck his mind and he hadn't looked back ever since.

Ayobami who graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with a degree in political science also revealed that he has never worked for anyone all his life.

Source: Yen.com.gh