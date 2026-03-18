Ghanaians have mourned as an old video resurfaced showing the late Captain Frank Donkor joyfully celebrating his father’s 60th birthday

Captain Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, tragically died on March 16, 2026, in a fixed-wing aircraft crash in Tema

Fire authorities visited the scene and confirmed both brothers dead, deepening sorrow across Ghana and leaving their family in profound grief

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An old video of Captain Frank Donkor has resurfaced online, evoking deep sadness among many Ghanaians following his tragic death.

Old footage where Captain Frank Donkor threw a birthday party for his dad resurfaces. Image credit: Hebron Prayer Camp Official/YouTube, Elder Frank Donkor Page/Facebook

Source: UGC

The footage, published on YouTube on August 27, 2025, captured the late pilot joyfully celebrating his father, Pastor Frank Kwabena Donkor’s 60th birthday.

Surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones, Captain Donkor raised a champagne glass in honour of his father, all smiles and laughter filling the space as they celebrated the milestone.

The joyful memory has taken on new significance after Captain Donkor and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, died in a fixed-wing aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Both were pronounced dead by the Ghana National Fire Service, and the incident remains under investigation.

The resurfaced video has reminded the public of the family’s close bond and the joy they once shared, making the loss of the two young men even more poignant.

Watch the YouTube video below.

Captain Donkor and brother's video emerge

Old footage of Captain Frank Amoaning Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, the two victims of the fatal aircraft crash in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026, has resurfaced after their demise.

On Monday, March 16, 2026, a fixed-wing aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

A statement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) indicated that the light aircraft, which was flying from Ho to Accra, was expected to reach its destination at 15:20 GMT and made its last radio contact at 14:18 GMT.

Footage of Captain Frank Donkor and his brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, flying an aircraft together resurfaces after their demise in an aviation tragedy. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @edwardaganesh

Source: Instagram

The statement indicated that any further details would be communicated once the investigation determined more about the incident.

The statement read:

"The aircraft was flying from Ho to Accra, estimating Accra at 1520 Z. The last contact with the aircraft on radio was 1418 Z. There were two persons on board."

Footage of the tragic incident, which emerged on social media, showed residents rushing to the crash site at the Oninku Drive School Park at Site 17 in Tema Community One, close to the TMA Daycare facility, as thick smoke filled the air.

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of the children from the school before the emergency response arrived.

See the press statement as shared on Facebook below:

Tema aircraft crash victims identified after tragedy

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, reports emerged that Captain Frank Donkor, 36, a flying instructor, and his younger brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, 25, a university graduate, were identified as the two victims of the aircraft crash.

The deceased brothers are said to be the sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, the leader and founder of the Hebron Prayer Camp in Doboro near Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Captain Frank Donkor was a pilot with 15 years of experience before the tragic aircraft crash.

The Instagram post detailing the identities of the Tema aircraft crash victims is below:

New details about Tema aircraft tragedy emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new details about the Tema aircraft tragedy emerged on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

In a video, Blakk Rasta shared information about the microlight aircraft's background in Ghana and the tragic incident.

The new developments about the Tema aircraft tragedy triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh