A video of a Ghanaian man offering advice on what new immigrants must do when they first arrive in the US has gone viral

He admonished people coming to the US to understand the American financial system, among other things

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the young man’s advice

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A Ghanaian man based in the United States has been praised for sharing useful guidance for persons considering relocating to the country.

In a now-viral video, the young man, known on TikTok as @kingharry9, said his decision to make this video was based on a question about what he would do if he were to start all over as a new immigrant in the US.

A Ghanaian man offers advice on what to do when you arrive in the US as an immigrant. Photo credit: @The White House/Facebook,@phila_gh_tv/TikTok

Source: UGC

Delving into details, the young man, who was sitting in his car, stated that the first thing every person must do upon arriving in the US is to understand the American financial system.

He explained this by drawing a comparison between the US and Africa, emphasising how the US system is designed to operate on credit cards.

He therefore advised new immigrants to visit a bank and get a secured line of credit.

"So what I'm going to advise you is go to a bank and go get a secured line of credit, a secured line of credit. Again, secured line of credit. What that does is they will give you a credit card, but this credit card is based on the amount that you can put down right now. So let's say you have $2,000, $1,000, you give it to them, they'll give you a credit card based on that $1,000."

A Ghanaian man advises persons desirous of moving to the United States Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The second point he touched on was that anyone relocating to America should start building a credit score.

According to him, people who have a good credit score often have an advantage that many people with poor credit ratings do not.

"The second thing after learning about the American financial system and how it works is start building a credit score. I said start building; I didn't say get built. Okay, and one critical thing that you would do to build a good credit score is America's credit score usually uses your history and your payment cycle."

The third point he emphasised is that new immigrants in the US must see it as a necessity to update their knowledge and skills.

With this, he said that attending boot camps and other apprenticeship programs can be hugely beneficial.

"Things I would do if I'm starting off as a new immigrant is update my knowledge and my skills. If you're trying to get into IT, start looking at boot camps. A boot camp per scholar, they actually have good programs for you. You can get in there; it's free. You can learn. There are some apprenticeships; if you want to learn skills by your hand, there are some apprenticeships that pay you to learn, like a school that will be paying you to learn, be an electrician, plumber, whatever. Those are there. There are boot camps if you want to get into IT, nursing. Learn whilst you wait. Learn, invest in yourself. Do some certifications, write down some certifications."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to advice on moving to the US

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the advice given by the young man.

Kysiwaah commented:

"Took a 2-week financial literacy course 1 month after being here. Now I hold a solid score. Listen to him."

Adorable indicated:

"I pay off my credit a day or two after using it. I don't wait till the end of the month. Would this impact my score negatively?"

Man laments living in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian TikToker in the US expressed his dissatisfaction with life there.

In a viral video, he lamented that living in the US lacks the vibrancy and happiness he experienced in Ghana.

He added that the only compelling reason Ghanaians leave their homeland and move abroad is the economic hardships back home.

Source: YEN.com.gh