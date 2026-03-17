Prophet Nigel Gaisie has captured massive online attention after issuing a prophecy hours before the tragic Tema aircraft crash that claimed two lives

During Sunday’s church service, Gaisie urged congregants to pray after foreseeing an imminent aircraft accident, leaving many reflecting on the timing of his vision

Nigel Gaisie earlier shared insights on his long-standing friendship with Sierra Leone’s former Vice President, Samuel Sam Sumana, highlighting loyalty and enduring trust

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has sparked widespread online discussion following his prophecy, made a day before a tragic aircraft crash in Tema that claimed two lives.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s earlier prophecy before the Tema aircraft crash surfaces online. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, CediRates

Source: UGC

According to a Facebook post by church member Benjamin Jerry Cudjoe, Prophet Gaisie, during a service on Sunday, March 5, 2026, urged congregants to pray after he foresaw a potential aircraft crash in Ghana.

The vision, he explained, appeared imminent, though he was unsure of the circumstances.

“Of the aircraft crash in Tema a moment ago… I was in Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s church last Sunday. Just as the service was ending, he asked the congregation to pray because he saw in a vision ‘another aircraft crash in Ghana,’ and that it was very close to happening. He didn’t know how it would occur, but the aircraft just crashed from the sky onto the ground,” Mr Cudjoe shared on Facebook.

The prophecy has since attracted massive attention on social media, with many users reflecting on the eerie timing of the warning. The incident has reignited conversations in Ghana about prophetic visions and their role in the public sphere.

Authorities confirmed that the crash occurred near Oninku Park, Tema Community 1, and claimed the lives of two individuals. Emergency personnel and security officials quickly responded to the scene to contain the situation and investigate the cause of the accident.

Read the Facebook details below.

Nigel Gaisie reunites with Sierra Leone politician

In a related development, Nigel Gaisie has shared insights into his longstanding relationship with Samuel Sam Sumana, former Vice President and potential future President of Sierra Leone.

In a Facebook post, Gaisie described the bond as “very deep, over a decade and more,” emphasising the respect and trust that underpins their friendship.

He added, “He is a very good man… The end will be beautiful,” reflecting his confidence in both the personal and professional integrity of Dr Samsumna.

Over the years, the friendship between Gaisie and Sam Sumana has grown beyond political affiliations, developing into a strong personal connection that spans shared experiences and mutual support.

For Gaisie, the relationship is a testament to loyalty, patience, and understanding cultivated over years of interaction.

As public interest grows, many look forward to seeing how this friendship continues to influence both men’s contributions to society, while reinforcing the value of enduring alliances in politics and leadership.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie celebrates deep friendship with former Sierra Leone VP, Samuel Sam Sumana. Image credit: Prophet Nigel Gaisie/Facebook, @e_sumana/X

Source: UGC

Nigel Gaisie prophesies electoral victory for Wontumi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesied an electoral victory for Chairman Wontumi after he expressed his intention to contest the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a video, the Prophetic Hill Chapel founder noted that the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman would win the election as long as he was alive.

Prophet Nigel Gaise also claimed to know the winner of the 2028 general elections and the successor of President John Dramani Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh