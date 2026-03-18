A massive fire has razed wooden homes in Nungua-Buade, along the Spintex-Baatsonaa road, leaving scores of people homeless

A young apprentice tailor in Nungua is being celebrated as a hero after retrieving an elderly woman’s life savings from the fire

According to the hero, he had rushed there to check on the safety of his good friend when he met the elderly woman calling for help

A young man in Nungua is being hailed as a hero for risking his life to recover an elderly woman’s savings from a house engulfed in flames during the recent fire in Nungua-Buade.

The young man, who works as an apprentice tailor, said he was busy assisting his master when news reached them of a massive fire breaking out at the far end of the lane.

Eyewitnesses applaud the bravery of a resident who risked his life to recover savings from a burning home. Photo credit: G24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that they were called upon to help control the fire before it spread to their shop.

Rushing to the scene, he encountered a raging inferno. According to him, he was initially concerned about a good friend who lived nearby, and had rushed there to check on their safety.

But upon arrival, he saw an elderly woman shouting for help, pleading with anyone around to retrieve her money, which was locked inside her burning room.

Moved by her tears, the young man said he could think of nothing but putting a smile on her face.

Without hesitation, he charged into the wooden structure and made his way under the bed where the woman had hidden her savings.

“I found the purse exactly where she said it would be. It had Gh¢ 4000 in it,” he recalled. “I grabbed it and ran back outside.”

Eyewitnesses praised the young man for his bravery and selflessness, calling his act an example of courage in the face of danger.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Woman counts her losses in Nungua fire

A victim of the Nungua-Buade fire outbreak has recounted how she narrowly escaped death by the skin of her teeth during the devastating incident.

Fire engulfs wooden structures in Nungua-Buade as residents recount acts of courage during the blaze. Photo credit: G24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The victim, who lived in a makeshift wooden cubicle within the affected community, explained that she was new to the area and had not yet fully integrated socially.

As a result, no one alerted her when the fire began spreading through the settlement.

According to her, she was fast asleep when the fire started. She said she was awakened by an unusual surge of heat that had suddenly filled her room.

“I noticed my fan kept going on and off, even though the lights were stable. It was confusing,” she recounted.

Curious and alarmed, she stepped outside to investigate, only to be confronted with flames engulfing structures just a few metres from her cubicle.

The sight, she said, sent shivers through her spine, causing her to run out in fear and begin calling for help.

She further explained that in the chaos, many residents appeared disoriented and unsure of what to do.

According to her, some people struggled to quickly reach the Ghana National Fire Service, which contributed to the delayed response.

The incident has since left many residents displaced, with several recounting similar near-death experiences.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Fire razes European town in Sekondi-Takoradi

YEN.com.gh noted in an earlier report that parts of European city, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi, had been destroyed by a fire on the morning of September 9.

An eyewitness said the wooden building material and the presence of gas cylinders worsened the situation.

Close to about 30 wooden structures, comprising shops, homes, and brothels, were all destroyed in the fire, leaving very little to be recovered by the owners of the structures.

Source: YEN.com.gh