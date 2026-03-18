A Ghanaian lady has triggered reactions on social media after she appeared on Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa Afutuo

This comes after she accused her mother on national television while both her parents were present on the show

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the young lady

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A young Ghanaian lady is receiving a lot of flak online after a video of her went viral on social media.

It happened after she appeared together with her mother and father on a popular television programme on Oyerepa Afutuo, where she accused her mom of infidelity.

A Ghanaian lady has been called to appear on national television to accuse her mother of infidelity. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the moment when the lady, in a loud voice, confronted her mother about having an extramarital affair and proceeded to question who Mr Attiah was.

At that point, the elderly mother, who could not control her tears in an attempt to clear her name in the presence of her disgruntled husband, said the man in question was a sub-chief at Diaso.

She then narrated the circumstances through which she came to know him, adding that there was no amorous relationship between them as her daughter had purported.

"I say before God that there is nothing going on between the man and myself, so if my daughter is saying that the man is my lover, I leave her to God."

Auntie Naa is a popular media personality famous for her radio programme that revolves around resolving relationship disputes. Photo credit: @Auntie Naa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The disgruntled husband had apparently sided with his daughter and began questioning his wife over the allegation of infidelity levelled against him.

The video concluded with the trio arguing vehemently in the studio of Oyerepa TV.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 29,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps slam lady over cheating accusation

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video took issue with the young lady regarding the method of addressing her mother’s alleged infidelity:

cadibee commented:

"Even if it was true, how could you expose your mom on air, this is sad"

Bismarkfrimpong87 added:

"The girl is just unwise. Instead of going public, she could have told her grandma or spoken privately with her mother. You disgrace your mother publicly. David had the right to kill Saul, but he didn’t; something like this requires wisdom even if it’s true. Gyimiiii, gyimiiii, girl go and learn."

SAFE SAVE Ghana opined:

"That’s a really painful moment for any family. A child exposing something like that in front of both parents shows how deeply the situation may have been affecting her. But honestly, issues between husband and wife should be handled with maturity and respect."

2xEdiption stated:

"The daughter is talking out of pain, don’t think she is disgracing her mother."

Man demands compensation from lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 32-year-old man demanded GH₵70,000 in compensation after a DNA test allegedly proved that a child he had with his girlfriend was not his.

In a video, he stated that the recompense was to cover the costs he incurred while supporting the pregnancy, both before and after the child’s birth.

Source: YEN.com.gh