The popular Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has allegedly faced eviction from Accra, the land of the Ga-Adangbes

This came after she reportedly rained insults on the leaders of the Ga Traditional Council over plans to exhume Lumba's body

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse office had threatened to take action against Abusuapanin Tupac for burying the singer in his residence

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Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has found herself in trouble after blasting the Ga-Adangbe leaders as a group of people from the Ga Traditional Council have allegedly stormed her house.

Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly faces eviction after she rained insults on the Ga-Adangbe leaders over Daddy Lumba's burial saga. Image credit: ZionFelix TV, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Abusuapanin Tupac to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru over claims of burying Daddy Lumba at his residence in Accra.

On Thursday, March 12, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head; however, after hours of waiting, he failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, a reported spokesperson of the community, said Abusuapanin Tupac’s actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He explained that under the Ga-Adangbe culture, there are places in the community designated for burial, and no one was allowed to bury people outside those boundaries.

He added that in extraordinary cases, rituals needed to be performed for that rule to be breached.

Reverend Ankrah said that due to Abusuapanin Tupac’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Daddy Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would now sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure that the right thing would be done.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Ga-Adangbe leaders

Speaking in a video shared by Daily View Gh, Afia Schwarzenegger swore by the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, claiming the Ga community might not be able to exhume Daddy Lumba's body as threatened.

According to her, there are laws in the country forbidding people from storming others' houses without permission. She detailed that the highlife artist is not the first to be buried in his private residence, naming public figures including Peter Adjetey and Komla Dumor.

Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed a possible reason why Abusuapanin Tupac could not honour the invitation, saying:

“How can you just set a date and summon someone without considering the person’s schedule? What if the person was busy on the said date?”

In subsequent videos, Afia Schwarzenegger rained insults on the Ga Traditional Council, which triggered their spokesperson to react.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzenegger is below:

Ga-Adangbe leaders threaten action against Afia Schwarzenegger

In a press briefing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, speaking on behalf of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo Palace, dismissed allegations of receiving money and gifts from some members of the late Daddy Lumba's family to speak on the matter.

He also dismissed claims that a dead individual could be buried on land belonging to the Ga-Adangbes without the permission of traditional leaders.

In response to Afia Schwarzenegger's insults, Reverend Ankrah noted that the leaders would locate the whereabouts of the online personality and take action against her over her remarks.

Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly faces eviction

Following the Ga-Adangbe leaders' threats to take action against Afia Schwarzenegger, information shared by the TikToker Asantequeen indicates that before the press conference, a group of people from the Ga Traditional Council allegedly stormed Afia Schwarzenegger's house to evict her family from Accra (the land of the Ga-Adangbes) despite she is outside of Ghana.

According to the content creator, their intentions were not successful, claiming a check on the house indicated that Afia Schwar was not the rightful owner of the house.

She explained that Afia Schwarzenegger's house allegedly belonged to one Alhaji man whose name was not disclosed.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger is yet to confirm or debunk the allegations by TikToker Asantequeen.

The TikTok video of Asantequeen sharing the information is below:

Counsellor Lutterodt arrested for reportedly inciting violence with his controversial comment about Daddy Lumba's burial. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Counsellor Lutterodt

Source: Facebook

Counsellor Lutterodt arrested over Lumba's burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt was arrested by the Ghana Police Service over a comment he made about the burial of Daddy Lumba at his East Legon residence.

According to Kessben FM, Counsellor Lutterrodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He is alleged to have called for the youth of Ga to invade Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

Source: YEN.com.gh