Businessman Sir Sam Jonah has donated a fully-furnished office building to the Ghana Armed Forces' Pay Regiment

The building, sponsored through Sir Jonah's Mobus Property, was recently commissioned and handed over

Photos and a video of the commissioning by Sam Jonah of the building, which is dedicated to Lt Col (rtd) Ababio Serebour, have emerged

Corporate leaders and military officials gathered to commission a new office block for the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Pay Regiment.

The new building, named after Lieutenant Colonel Ababio Serebour, a pioneering figure in the Forces Pay Regiment's development, was sponsored by Sir Sam Esson Jonah, through his Mobus Property Development.

The Ghanaian statesman and business mogul, who is the executive chairman of Mobus Property, led the commissioning on Friday, March 21, 2025, alongside Kojo Ansah, the CEO of Mobus Properties, and Colonel Michael Adusei Nkrumah, the Commanding Officer of the regiment, and other leaders of the Ghana Armed Forces.

CO praises Sam Jonah's benevolence

In his address, Colonel Nkrumah acknowledged the "benevolence" of Sam Jonah and Kojo Ansah in bringing the project to fruition.

According to him, Mobus Property heeded a call and mobilised his company staff to construct the new building free of charge. The building, which took 10 months to complete, replaced a dilapidated wooden structure.

“I want to acknowledge the benevolence of the Chairman of Jonah Capital, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah and the Chief Executive Officer of Mobus Properties Ltd, Mr. Kojo Ansah, for sponsoring this project and bringing the vision of Command to fruition,” he said.

Colonel Nkrumah praised Lt Col Ababio Serebour for his pivotal role in transforming the Pay Regiment, particularly his 2006 initiative that established the Remittance Group, which now serves as a critical financial hub for military personnel.

Mobus Property CEO, Kojo Ansah Mensah, on his part, emphasised the need for companies to take their corporate social responsibility seriously.

He quoted former US President John F. Kennedy saying: "ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." He challenged corporate leaders to invest in projects that transcend immediate financial gains.

Giving his keynote address, Lt Col (rtd) Serebour, while expressing gratitude, urged leaders to prioritise service and motivate their followers to excel.

The new block symbolizes a strategic partnership between private sector entities and military infrastructure development, demonstrating a commitment to supporting Ghana's armed forces.

After the speeches, the building was prayed over and dedicated to the glory of God.

In-between the speeches, some personnel of the regiment, led by their Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), had given morale with some hot jama songs.

High-ranking military officials, including Brigadier General Salifu Osumanu, Controller of Defence Finance, were present at the event, alongside members of the clergy and military personnel.

Mahama shakes up GAF leadership

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama had made changes to the leadership of GAF.

He has appointed Brigadier General William Agyapong as the new Chief of the Defence Staff, while Brigadier General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu is the new Chief of Army Staff.

Mahama also met with the outgoing Service Chiefs, led by the outgoing Chief of the Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah.

