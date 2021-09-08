Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Man United debut against Newcastle

Several reports suggest the forward may have to settle for a place on the bench during the clash

Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford before he departed for Real Madrid in 2009

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Man United are reportedly planning a unique and special welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford this weekend.

Given Ronaldo will be walking on familiar territory, his presentation is expected to be marked with a more jubilant crowd that will be more than glad to have him back. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo is believed to be in line to make his second debut for United against Newcastle on Saturday, September 10, days after they sealed the transfer of the Portuguese.

Sportbible now reports the Red Devils are set to mark the return of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a unique moment at the Theatre of Dreams.

The publication claims the presentation will include a solo walk by the 36-year-old to the centre of the circle before kick-off after his name is announced.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

While this will not be the first time United have unveiled a new signing in such a manner, Cristiano's is expected to be a little unique.

Given he will be walking on familiar territory, his presentation is expected to be marked with a more jubilant crowd that will be more than glad to have him back.

However, supporters may not see much of him against the Magpies as he could be forced to settle for a place on the bench given he will have a one day's training with his teammates before the weekend's fixture.

Be that as it may, excitement among fans is understood to have already hit the fever pitch after it was confirmed the United idol will be sporting the iconic no.7 shirt.

Edison Cavani was last season's wearer of the famous jersey before he agreed to relinquish it for the returning legend.

Ronaldo reacts to Varane unveiling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Cristiano Ronaldo has described Raphael Varane's Man United unveiling at Old Trafford as grand.

The decision to unveil Varane in front of a packed Old Trafford courted praise and admiration from many, with Ronaldo also appearing to be impressed.

The ex-Juventus star seemed to support the gesture as he replied to Rio Ferdinand's Instagram video from the unveiling.

"Grande," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner simply posted.

Source: Yen.com.gh