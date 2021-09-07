Manchester United summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Carrington training complex for the first time in 12 years

The forward met with his new boss Solskjaer who he played along with during his first spell at Old Trafford

Ronaldo was also introduced to the players who were available after which he got acquainted with them

Cristiano Ronaldo cannot wait to get started for Manchester United after rejoining them on a two-year deal from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The 36-year-old reported at the Carrington training complex on Tuesday, September 7 in an emotional moment captured by the club's photographers.

Ronaldo made name for himself representing the Old Trafford dwellers after joining them in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon.

He spent six years with them and won his very first Champions League silverware before moving to Real Madrid where he won four more.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now eager to write his name on the marble for the Premier League club again after breaking the men's international goals record with Portugal last week.

Ronaldo was suspended for his country's Qatar 2022 qualifier against Azerbaijan this evening and has been permitted to join his new mates since last Thursday as reported by the club's official website.

Who did Ronaldo meet at Carrington Complex?

The winger met with his new boss and former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his office before being introduced to the players who are currently at work in training.

Reports reveal that the new arrival wasted no time before fraternising with the group and he could feature against Newcastle this weekend.

He could also be in action for United in their Champions League opener against Young Boys with the hope of making an immediate impact.

Will Ronaldo make his debut vs Newcastle?

