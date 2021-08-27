Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a man dressing up as a kangaroo to make a joey into doing his bidding

In the short video, the man approached the joey like he were its mother and the animal did fall for his gimmick

Some persons have raised concerns that the man's action may have mental effects on the younger animal

A man pulled a fast one on an unsuspecting Joey (the young one of a kangaroo) by making it believe he was its mum.

In a short video shared on Instagram by @dailymail, the unidentified man dressed up as a kangaroo and went on his knees, exposing his cloth pouch in the process.

The unsuspecting Joey fell for it Screengrabs from video shared by @dailymail

On seeing the fake kangaroo, the joey came closer to the man.

The video wasn't audible but it was observed that he beckoned on the animal to enter his pouch.

Unaware of any foul play, the joey heeded and slowly crept into the man's pouch to the amazement of onlookers around.

His demonstration raised questions about the whereabouts of the real mother of the joey.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@whats_up_rabbit said:

I hope there’s a valid reason to do this for the joey’s health and not just some @$$wipe getting his jollies at the animal’s expense. "

@agus_soli6

"Actually, without the custom the kangoroo would get in anyway, is instict."

@chloeclarkeofficial

"Y’all realize that this is not normal behavior, right?"

@cielbleu888

"Can I convince someone to jump into my pouch?? Just kiddin' , couldn't help myself"

Man dresses up as Spiderman to mum's housewarming

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a man had dressed up in a Spiderman outfit to his mum's housewarming.

In a video he shared on Instagram, the Yoruba comedian identified as Aremo arrived at the special event wearing a Marvel movie character, Spiderman's costume and carrying a lady's handbag.

He stood close behind his unsuspecting mum and engaged in a conversation with her.

Some seconds into the mother-son conversation, a man then removed Aremo's mask to the shock of his mum.

