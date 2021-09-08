A single mother, Kate Batplange, has recalled how she nearly used her womb for money rituals to attract men to end her financial hardships

The mother of one revealed that she decided to seek help from a ritualist due to extreme poverty

Batplange disclosed it was a friend who suggested that she consults a ritualist for help in an interview with SVTV Africa

A single mother, Kate Batplange, has revealed how she nearly used her womb for rituals to attract men to finance an opulent lifestyle due to extreme hardship.

The mother of one disclosed that she had almost given up on life when she decided to go in for money ritual to change a declining financial situation for the better.

Recounting her story in an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Batplange disclosed a friend living in East Legon in Accra, suggested that she consults a ritualist for charms to attract men to sponsor her with money to live lavishly.

I was Told to Sacrifice my Womb or Daughter for Rituals to Attract Men - Ghanaian Single Mom Reveals Image: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Sharing details

''A friend told me she has something she uses which attracts rich men. She lives in East Legon with her car and everything. So I decided to go in for that too because I had lost hope.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''But my friend told me it’s either I sacrifice my womb or someone close to me. After making enquiries, the ‘mallam’ told me to bring a white egg and 20 pesewas,'' she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

However, Batplange could not go through with it due to a dream she had, which she believes was a sign of caution against her decision to go in for money rituals.

''I dreamt I was in black as though I was at a funeral. I realised I was crying like I had lost someone. After that dream, I chose not to do it,'' she said.

Batplange also revealed the charms such ladies use in attracting the rich men.

Watch the video below:

Visually Impaired Man whose Ex-wife Allegedly made him Blind Receives GHc2k

In a previous story, a visually impaired man, Seth Kofi Anto, who established that he suspects his ex-wife is behind his predicament, has received GHc2000 to ameliorate his plight.

The local Ghanaian charity organisation, SVTV Africa Foundation, donated a whopping amount of cash to Seth Kofi Anto, which was sent by a Germany-based donor.

It would be recalled that, in a previous interview with SVTV Africa, Kofi Anto claimed he became blind after taking a drink with a substance he believed was poison.

Ghanaian Teacher Provides Free School Uniforms for Pupils in his Class

In a separate story, a class one teacher at the Mankessim M/A "A" School in the Central Region, Fredrick Mensah, has provided six of his pupils with free school uniforms on behalf of a donor.

Fredrick Mensah, a twin and comic actor, also manages the Facebook and YouTube Channel of Twins Diaries, a platform they created to share videos of their skits and initiatives.

In a recent Facebook post, Fredrick Mensah disclosed that a Good Samaritan named Tenisha Rosand reached out to him after posting about his love for his work as a teacher.

Source: Yen