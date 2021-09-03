A Ghanaian woman is seeking to divorce her husband over his 'tiny' manhood

According to the woman, her husband is unable to perform in bed due to his small 'joystick'

The moments the woman was venting her frustration in a radio show has emerged in a video online

A distraught Ghanaian woman is on the verge of divorcing her husband over his inability to satisfy her in the bedroom due to his small manhood.

The Kumasi-based woman has reportedly dragged her husband to court to annul their marriage due to his poor performance in bed.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the visibly troubled woman disclosed that her husband provides for her needs, but is unable to give her the pleasure she wants in bed.

I Want To Divorce My Husband Because he has a Tiny Manhood - Ghanaian Woman Reveals. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

According to the woman, her husband’s male reproductive organ is too small, and as result, he's unable to give her maximum pleasure.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Explaining her predicament on the radio captured in the video, the woman compared her former partner's joystick, saying her ex-lover could satisfy her.

The woman further stated that she wants an end to the marriage because she doesn't want to cheat on him in their marriage.

Watch the video below:

TV3 Presenter says some macho men have tiny manhood

In a previous story, Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, has said that most ‘macho’ men have very tiny manhood. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi is seen with others, including AJ Pounds, Captain Smart, and another lady as panellists on an episode of her Day Show aired on TV3.

She indicated that those men who have thicker muscles are expected to be thick down there as well, but it is disappointing when some of them strip.

Berla made faces when she made that revelation and raised her hand to gesture with her finger how the manhood of the macho men look like.

Ghanaian innovator appeals for help

In a separate story, a 16-year-old student from Kumasi in Ghana, Philimon Afriyie, is on a mission to build spot robots similar to Boston Dynamic robots to help persons living with disabilities.

However, with limited resources due to extreme financial constraints, the teenager's dream hangs in the balance, but his knack to succeed is his source of motivation.

Philimon Afriyie, a student at the St. Louis Demonstration Junior High School at Mbrom in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, needs funds to purchase a 3D printer to complete the project and accomplish his dream of helping people with disabilities.

Source: Yen.com.gh