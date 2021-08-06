Kofi Anto met his wife in 1986 and they gave birth to their first child in 1988

In later years, he fled from Côte d'Ivoire to Belgium to escape arrest by the Ivorian government

He returned to Ghana in 2010 and became blind after he travelled again to Côte d'Ivoire

SVTV Africa Foundation has donated GHc2000 to him

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A visually impaired man, Seth Kofi Anto, who established that he suspects his ex-wife is behind his predicament, has received GHc2000 to ameliorate his plight.

The local Ghanaian charity organisation, SVTV Africa Foundation, donated the whopping amount of cash to Seth Kofi Anto, which was sent by a Germany-based donor.

It would be recalled that, in a previous interview with SVTV Africa, Kofi Anto claimed he became blind after taking a drink with a substance he believed was poison.

Seth Kofi Anto: Visually impaired man whose ex-wife allegedly made him blind receives GHc2000. Image: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

How Anto lost his sight

Kofi Anto, aged 59, told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that he suspects his former wife of 35 years. He explained that after ten years of living and working abroad, he returned to meet another man in their house.

''While I was away, my wife and I decided to turn our house into a school. So, I sent her money for the renovations. But I returned to Ghana to meet a man living in my home with my wife, but she said they only work together,'' he told SVTV Africa.

He continued:

''Eventually, I asked him to leave my house because I realised they were a couple. That is when it all began,'' he recalled.

According to Kofi Anto, he travelled to Cote D’Ivoire for a get-together with his workers at his shoe company and that was where he lost his sight.

Donation from local charity

In a recent interview, DJ Nyaame of SVTV Africa handed GHc2000 in cash to Seth Kofi Anto, which was sent by the outlet's donor who lives outside Ghana.

Watch the video below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Ghanaian student earns Master's

In a separate story, Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe, a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, emerged as the Overall Best Graduate Student at the 13th congregation of the university.

Sonia Dzifa Tamakloe's journey to earning a Master's degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) began when, as a teenager, she accompanied her elder brother to his graduation at the Ghanaian tertiary school in 2012.

Little did she know she would find herself at the same institution as a postgraduate student, nine years on, and even emerge the Overall Best Graduate Student in her year group.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen