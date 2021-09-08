Kind Ghanaian man Paints Hospital with own Money to give it a Facelift; Stunning Photos Emerge
- A social media user, Samuel Kojo Brace, shared that his friend, Ebenezer Felix Bentum, painted the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital in the Western Region
- He disclosed that Felix Bentum led his friends to give the health facility a facelift with their limited resources
- Kojo Brace showered praises on Felix Bentum for the generous gesture towards the local hospital
A young man, Samuel Kojo Brace, has showered praises on his friend after he painted the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital at Dixcove in the Western Region.
In a Facebook post, Kojo Brace disclosed that his friend, Ebenezer Felix Bentum, led his friends to paint the health facility and some wards to give it a facelift.
He wrote:
Recounting the story
''My brother, Felix, who has been doing some fantastic work in our land, led his friends to give a facelift to the Nana Hima Dekyi Hospital, Dixcove.
''They painted some wards to make the place befit the status of a healing centre,'' he said.
Kojo Brace further showered praises on Felix Bentum for the laudable self-financed initiative.
''Kudos to you, Ebenezer Felix Bentum for such a wonderful job. May God continue to bless you,'' he added.
The post by Kojo Brace has garnered some reactions and remarks.
Nyankee Michaels said:
''This is so wonderful. Felix Bentum thank you for this selfless work.''
Ziggy Kwofa commented:
''Good Samaritan, work and happiness. Blessed.''
Edmund Kofi Eshun remarked:
''Wow, God bless Felix, beautiful heart.''
