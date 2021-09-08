Commander ban list: What is banned and restricted in the Commander and why

Magic: The Gathering is a game where you collect cards, build decks, and duel other players on your schedule. The game has a wide array of cards and playing formats that you can use at your convenience. Commander is an exciting way to play Magic that a lot of people are getting into these days. However, when using this format, there are some cards on the Commander ban list that you cannot use.

Commander is an exciting, unique way to play Magic that focuses on the legendary creatures, big plays, and battling your friends in epic multiplayer games. In the Commander format, each player chooses a mythical creature who will act as the leader of their deck. You can then play using a 99-card deck that contains cards of their Commander's colours.

Who controls the Commander ban list?

The Commander Rules Committee maintains the banned list for the format at MTGCommander. This ensures that there is only one ban list, which would not be the case if everyone was allowed to create a ban list.

Which cards are banned and restricted in the Commander?

When playing the game, it is vital to ensure that there are multiple competitive decks that the players can choose from. This is to avoid stagnation due to playing using a single deck. To maintain the diversity and health of the magic tournament, the developers came up with a banned and restricted lists system.

The banned and restricted lists that make up the EDH ban list are made up of cards that are not allowed in the game, or cards that are allowed in a limited manner. These lists apply to Constructed formats and not Limit formats.

Another thing worth noting is that the lists are format-specific. For example, a card that is banned in Modern may still be legal to play in Standard.

Commander banned cards

If a card is part of the Commander ban list, you cannot include the card in your deck or your sideboard when playing. What makes a card part of the Commander banned list? If having a card on your deck or your play style will heavily skew the play environment, then having the card is illegal.

Other cards are banned because they are too powerful for any one player to use. Also, offensive cards are prohibited in all formats. Here is the MTG banned list for cards that aren't allowed to be used in Magic: The Gathering.

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Biorhythm

Black Lotus

Braids, Cabal Minion

Chaos Orb

Coalition Victory

Channel

Emrakul, the Aeons Torn

Erayo, Soratami Ascendant

Falling Star

Fastbond

Flash

Gifts Ungiven

Griselbrand

Hullbreacher

Iona, Shield of Emeria

Karakas

Leovold, Emissary of Trest

Library of Alexandria

Limited Resources

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Panoptic Mirror

Paradox Engine

Primeval Titan

Prophet of Kruphix

Recurring Nightmare

Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary

Shahrazad

Sundering Titan

Sway of the Stars

Sylvan Primordial

Time Vault

Time Walk

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Trade Secrets

Upheaval

Worldfire

Yawgmoth's Bargain

Why is Primeval Titan banned in Commander? This card is part of the Commander ban list MTG because players would fight over who got the land combos and the mana.

Why is Tinker banned in Commander? Tinker was added to the MTG commander ban list because the card always popped up in broken artefacts in the past.

Restricted cards

If a card is restricted, it means that you can only use a single copy of the card for both your deck and the sideboard. Currently, only the Vintage format has a restricted list.

Ancestral Recall

Balance

Black Lotus

Brainstorm

Chalice of the Void

Channel

Demonic

Consultation

Demonic Tutor

Dig Through Time

Flash

Gitaxian Probe

Golgari Grave-Troll

Gush

Imperial Seal

Karn, the Great Creator

Library of Alexandria

Lion's Eye Diamond

Lodestone Golem

Lotus Petal

Mana Crypt

Mana Vault

Memory Jar

Mental Misstep

Merchant Scroll

Mind's Desire

Monastery Mentor

Mox Emerald

Mox Jet

Mox Pearl

Mox Ruby

Mox Sapphire

Mystic Forge

Mystical Tutor

Narset, Parter of Veils

Necropotence

Ponder

Sol Ring

Strip Mine

Thorn of Amethyst

Time Vault

Time Walk

Timetwister

Tinker

Tolarian Academy

Treasure Cruise

Trinisphere

Vampiric Tutor

Wheel of Fortune

Windfall

Yawgmoth's Will

What is the 1v1 Commander ban list?

While the game is played on paper, an online video game exists called Magic Online Commander 1v1. The standard rules apply. The only exception is that if you have only one opponent, each player begins with a 30 life. If there are two or more opponents, each player starts with a 40 life.

You can download the game on Steam and start exploring the fantasy world. The 1v1 Commander ban list includes the cards that are in the duel Commander ban list plus the following:

Back to Basics

Balance

Baral, Chief of Compliance

Channel

Derevi, Empyrial Tactician

Doomsday

Edgar Markov

Edric, Spymaster of Trest

Food Chain

Hermit Druid

Humility

Karakas

Mind Twist

Moat

Natural Order

Oath of Druids

Strip Mine

Sensei's Divining Top

Serra Ascendant

Survival of the Fittest

Sylvan Library

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale

Winter Orb

Zur the Enchanter

The Commander ban list is a list of cards that cannot be used when playing Magic: The Gathering. The restricted list includes cards that one is only allowed to use once when playing.

