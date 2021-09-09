Tupac Shakur: BMW Rapper Was Shot in Selling for GHC10 million

A black BMW that Tupac Shakur was riding in before he was shot in 1996 is on sale

The vehicle has been restored, and the price tag is at KSh 187 million

The Hail Mary rapper passed away from the injuries sustained in the shooting

The vehicle in which legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was shot is going on sale.

The black BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is on sale. Photo: Backgrid.

According to TMZ, the black BMW is on sale in Las Vegas at a showroom near where the rapper was shot.

However, those interested in buying the vehicle will have to part with an eye-popping sum, as the 1996 BMW 750IL is selling for KSh 187 million.

Tupac’s shooting

Tupac was photographed in the BMW alongside Suge Knight before being shot four times on September 7, 1996.

The Hail Mary rapper was shot after stopping at a traffic light after attending a Mike Tyson fight.

Another vehicle pulled up along them, and the occupants opened fire. Tupac was hit numerous times while Suge escaped with minor injuries.

One of rap music's greatest icons, Tupac eventually passed away in hospital from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

The bullet holes have been repaired and the vehicle repainted in its original colour according to the showroom.

"It has completely been restored to the condition it was in before his death," a sign at the showroom reads.

The killers have never been brought to justice.

Proof of ownership

According to the sellers, it is the first time the vehicle has been put up for sale or display since Tupac's passing.

“The new owner will be provided with documentation proving ownership and history,” the sign reads.

Jada Pinkett and Tupac

In July, Outlawz Immortalz founding member Napoleon said Jada Pinkett asked Tupac not to beat up the actor.

According to Napoleon, Tupac told him:

"Jada going to contact me like and tell me that I should not do anything to Will Smith.”

The Red Table Talk hostess, on the other hand, dominated social media with a never-before-seen poem written by her famous friend.

