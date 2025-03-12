Black Stars winger Osman Bukari has finally opened up on copying Ronaldo's 'siuu' celebration at the World Cup

The Austin FC winger started the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign with his first goal of the season against Sporting KC

Bukari, who is expected to join the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers, shared his reason for giving back to society

Ghana and Austin FC forward Osman Bukari has admitted that he is more famous for hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siuu' celebration during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars forward has had a flying start to the season in the new Major League Soccer campaign, scoring the winning goal in Austin FC's opener against Sporting Kansas City.

Before moving to the United States, Bukari enjoyed a successful two-year spell in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, earning him a place in Ghana's World Cup and AFCON squads.

The winger hogged the headlines on his World Cup debut after scoring against Portugal and performing the 'siuu' celebration in the presence of Ronaldo, who looked dejected while watching from the bench as the European secured a nervy 3-2 win.

Bukari reflected on the moment during an interview with KVUE News in the United States.

"What came to my mind first was, so I scored a goal? I scored a goal," he said as he expressed shock in the moment.

"If you watch the video. I was like so I scored a good. It was a nice moment in my life to get a goal at the World Cup.

"After the game, I got a lot of messages with people asking why I did the celebration. Some say it is good.

"So now in Ghana, a lot of people know me because of that celebration. If I go to Ghana and my name is mentioned, people ask who is Bukari and they get the answer he was the one who did the Ronaldo celebration."

Bukari opens up on giving back

The former Accra Lions player has been involved in philanthropic work since moving to Europe, where he gives back to society any time he is on vacation.

Bukari in ensuring he puts smiles back on the faces of his people back home, organises an annual football event to engage his hometown folks.

"When I go, I just want to be with them and to give back to them. These are the kind of things I have started now because I know football brings us together. In Africa, if you are a footballer, it is not easy for people to come close to you.

"So I try to be normal and laughing with them. I used to be there."

Bukari scores winner in opener

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari opened the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign with a goal for Austin FC in their game against Sporting Kansas City.

The Black Stars winger poked home for the Verdes with 14 minutes remaining at Q2 Stadium to get off to a winning start.

The 26-year-old moved to the MLS halfway last season and took time to settle at the Texas-based club.

