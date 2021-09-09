A young lady is being hailed as a heroine on social media for her initiatives to feed children from less fortunate families

The ambitious and generous lady says she cooks and saves food for the school kids who pass through her home for a warm meal

Many social media users are now pledging their support for the hard-working and kind-hearted lady

Netizens are impressed with a local woman who took matters into her own hands by feeding schoolchildren. The proud Mzansi lady is showing true ubuntu and headed to social media to share the beautiful news.

@Mmasechaba_Mpho says the little ones know they can pass through her home to get a warm meal and she always keeps some food aside for them. In a viral post on Twitter, the generous social media account holder is receiving all the congratulatory messages from people in the Rainbow Nation.

The generous lady is living according to the meaning of her name, Mmasechaba, as a mother of the nation and operates around Bramley in Johannesburg. She wrote on her timeline:

“After school is after school, my kids are back from school. They know every day after school they have to pass here with their containers to get food. We always keep some aside for them because we’re in this together.”

Mmasechaba is being hailed as a heroine for feeding school kids. Image: @Mmasechaba_Mpho/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Uyamawam said:

“Leave the camera, you meant well by giving them food. Did you get consent from their parents, if not deleting these photos? God bless you for feeding our kids.”

@CynthiaMphoka said:

“People like who think they better they are boring, nywere nywere while doing nothing to your community. Next time go through the comments or keep your criticising comment to yourself.”

@Maprinsanaa said:

“Where are you based, I want to contribute the little I have...”

@Lesley_RMM said:

“Actually named my girl Masechaba cause she likes helping people... this is stunning mommy. Thank you.”

@GlenNtenga21 said:

“I'm not rich but I'd like to donate okuncane enginakho, kindly share your details so that ngizonikela uqhubeke nomsebenzi omuhle wokunakekela our future leaders.”

@Bruno_Rams14 said:

“Wow this is top-notch, I thought free meals will look simple, probably this food is better than what the kids get at gov school. God bless you.”

@Mmasechaba_Mpho said:

“Thank you. It’s a simple meal really. Also, we’re giving them food that we know too will eat.”

@Nkulee_Zee said:

“I want to do this with all my heart but I don't know how to start, where to go cause am unemployed but one day I will make it possible...You are doing a wonderful job.”

@Laz4Me1 said:

“May the good Lord keep you and make your cup overflow.”

