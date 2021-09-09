Rapper Sarkodie's son, Michael Owusu Junior, has grown so tall and fine in a new photo

He is seen twinning in a black and white-themed photoshoot with his father and sister



PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has twinned with his son, Michael Owusu Jnr, who has grown so tall in a new photo.

Junior is seen twinning with his father in black and white attire and he looked all excited with smiles on his face.

Father and son twinned with Titi, Sarkodie’s daughter, and together they make a very adorable family.

A collage of Sarkodie and his children. Photo credit: @sarkodie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Junior’s cute dimple is displayed beautifully as he smiled, and he looks so much like his father.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Titi and Sarkodie

Sarkodie and his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, commonly called Titi, have a close bond that can easily be noticed by anyone who sees them even for the first time.

Aside from the fact that she is his first child, Sarkodie and Titi also make the popular belief that fathers have more affection for their daughters, especially their first daughter, so easy to believe.

Father and daughter have proved their close bond in various videos that came up on social media.

Sarkodie’s son

Titi is not the only child Sarkodie has. Her mother, Tracy Sarkcess, has a boy who is fast growing.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a video showing how Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, was looking big made waves on social media.

Fans concluded that the little boy is the exact replica of his father, and they could not keep calm over the boy’s cute dimples.

The boy recently went for a haircut, and it appears he is joining the celebrity kids with dreadlocks.

Source: Yen.com.gh