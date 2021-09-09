“Enjoy Your Own Place”: Woman, 33, Celebrates Completing Her First Ever Home

A local woman has headed online to celebrate finally becoming a homeowner

The 33-year-old has endured some hardships but is inspiring Mzansi with her story of determination

Locals headed to the comments section sharing their reactions to the heartfelt post

An American woman has inspired social media users after sharing her story. The determined young lady has come a long way since her days in foster care and today, the 33-year-old can finally call herself a homeowner.

This woman has celebrated the purchase of her first-ever home. Images: @Muddy_Puddle/Twitter

Source: UGC

Heading online, Twitter user @Muddy_Puddle shared her inspiring story.

"Foster care, homeless at 16, living in B&Bs, hostels, council flat at 18, then working bottom of the barrel jobs, (before finding a pretty decent job ).. And today, at age 33, I COMPLETED on my first proper home, on my OWN. It's been slow but I'm so proud."

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users were really touched by her sincere sentiment. Many people shared their own stories of overcoming difficulties which had us all feeling a bit emotional.

Check out some of the comments below:

@BigFeedTheBear said:

"Well done and remember you are not fortunate. You worked bloody hard to get were you are. You have demonstrated that no matter where you start you can get where you want to be."

@aDatingDad said:

"Bloody inspirational stuff. I'm really, really happy for you, that must be an amazing feeling."

@dad_teacher_del said:

@mike_against You should become a teacher... Trajectories like that are inspiring to little ones that are struggling."

@mike_against said:

"Hey, I am a Social worker and want you to know how awesome it is you took control of your life and made it to a place of success! I spent my life working with children who had those kind of bad hands, I had my own also, and I know how big a mountain it is to climb.

"WELL DONE!"

Aww: Woman celebrates buying a new home with bae

In more inspirational news, we previously reported that a beautiful woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share snaps of the new home she officially shares with bae. The lovely couple posed for the camera looking all sorts of radiant and we're sure they could not be happier about the move.

Heading online, Twitter user @wavyemma shared the stunning images.

"The start of a new chapter with my partner in crime. Your hard work never goes unnoticed," she captioned the heartfelt post.

The lovebirds posed happily inside their spanking new kitchen. Although there's no furniture in the house yet, there's no doubt the pair will create a comfortable home together.

Social media users headed to the timeline and shared their sweet messages of congratulations. One silly person humorously remarked that he was sad to see the gorgeous young woman had been taken.

Check out some of the comments below:

@cvlsteeb said:

"Congratulations! Y'all look so cute and healthy together!!!"

@CantBanKodaq said:

"We lost her fellas."

@TheAriesKing_ said:

"Love this for you."

@periwinkleskys said:

"I cannot express how happy I am to see y’all win. Congratulations!!! Here’s to many more blessings and a prosperous future."

@jenmariaa said:

"Congrats! Also whatever you’ve been doing with your makeup in your last few pics looks SO good."

@endlessblissx said:

"AH CONGRATS!!! My fav Twitter couple! May your new home be blessed with love, warmth and happiness."

Source: Yen